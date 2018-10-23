B&H WORLDWIDE MAKES TWO NEW STRATEGIC APPOINTMENTS TO SHAPE FUTURE GROWTH

Issued by B&H Worldwide

LONDON HEATHROW, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider has made two new strategic appointments designed to shape the organisation's future growth. Gary Wilson becomes Managing Director of the B&H Group and Mark McKenna has been promoted to a new position, Head of Global Operations & Quality.

Wilson is a highly accomplished financial director with significant board level experience in driving efficiency and growth in international businesses. He has spent the last three years working closely with B&H’s Group CEO Stuart Allen on shaping the group's strategic development including current initiatives to increase the B&H presence and services in Europe ahead of BREXIT, expansion of B&H’s hub in Miami and the further expansion of the company’s 24/7 Control Tower in Asia. He will continue to be based from the company’s London Heathrow headquarters.

McKenna has been responsible for leading the EMEA team and has been at the forefront of streamlining operational processes and interaction with key clients. In his new role he will take the global lead in standardising operations and service quality across the network, improving productivity and ensuring that B&H's service delivery remains best-in-class. He will also be based at Heathrow.

Says Stuart Allen: “These two individuals lead by example within our organisation and their new and enhanced roles will ensure our continued growth is underpinned by both strategic and operational excellence worldwide. I am delighted that we are able to promote from within as we continue our international growth and expansion".

Allen continues in his role as Group CEO leading B&H Worldwide’s strategic development.

About

B&H Worldwide, recently named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

