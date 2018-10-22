Bizness Analytics to launch ESG advisory and C-level consulting to help develop sustainability reporting practices
Time has come to incorporate “sustainability as a strategy” says Sandeep Raghuwanshi, CEO, Bizness Analytics, UAE
UAE: Sustainability is no longer a nice-to-have rhetoric and limited to CSR in today’s economy, according to Sandeep Raghuwanshi, CEO, Bizness Analytics who is all set to launch region’s first environmental, social, governance, and sustainability-related (ESG/sustainability) reporting tool in UAE.
Bizness Analytics, an ESG and data science firm based in Dubai International Financial Centre DIFC, is set to unveil its ESG Robo Advisor, a tool designed to build industry-focused and investor-driven ESG and sustainability reports for corporates across the region.
Globally, enough evidence has emerged for us to believe that the time has come to incorporate “sustainability as a strategy” and embrace it from the top to the bottom. In today's environment, incorporation of sustainability factors are critical, and applicable to all industries and sectors, particularly when governments all over the world are committing themselves to arrest climate change, reduce emission levels and reduce carbon footprints.
Sustainability incorporation at an organizational level is a way forward, and has the potential to decide the winners in modern competitive economies. As per MSCI’s analysis published in January 2018, the analysis found strong evidence that companies with strong ESG profiles are better at managing risks and opportunities, show higher profitability, higher dividend yield and lower business-specific tail risks.
Sandeep Raghuwanshi makes a very strong case for sustainability strategy for the business community and explains how his organisation is working towards wider adoption of ESG framework.
One of the first of its kind, ESG Robo Advisor is a set of precision tools and services built to help companies and investors leverage the power of cloud and big data to create a more sustainable and responsible corporate community.
“By combining understanding and experience of financial investing and big data analytics, we can expand the availability of reliable and consistent Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) indicators of the companies”.
"We have enlisted help of global experts, investors, practitioners and participated in several board room conversations to design our tool, which offers education, best practices, data, and a template driven process to the management and the reporting team.
Taking environmental, social, governance, and sustainability-related (ESG/sustainability) reporting mainstream
Sandeep Raghuwanshi further elaborated on the capabilities of ESG Robo Advisor.
“Our aim is to assist, guide and advice C-suites and senior management to take ESG mainstream. ESG Robo Advisor, developed in our own design and innovation lab, allows an organisation to create, measure and communicate their sustainability strategy to their stakeholder base and work together to make this world a better place.
• Sustainability reporting
• Sustainable Investing
• Alignment with Environment, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) frameworks
About Bizness Analytics
Bizness Analytics is based in Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC in Dubai and serving several international clients, including names like NIKE.
Looking ahead, Bizness Analytics will create comprehensive sector specific tools for real estate, travel, healthcare, hospitality, retail and tourism industry and also work towards creating awareness of sustainable business using big data & analytics.
Prior to turning entrepreneur with Bizness Analytics Inc., Sandeep had a successful corporate career spanning over 40 countries and five regions. His decision to have a base in UAE stems from a deep appreciation for the vision of the leaders, and their commitment to social responsibility, technology and future investing.
