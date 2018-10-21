RE/MAX TITANIUM Awarded for Contributions to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®

Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team Recognized as Miracle Agent 2018

Local RE/MAX Office Raises More Than $25,000 to Support Children’s Charity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , October 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018, RE/MAX TITANIUM – Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team donated more than $25,000 to the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles to help fund pediatric medical equipment and treatments, as well as other healthcare services. To honor those contributions, RE/MAX, LLC presented RE/MAX TITANIUM – Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team with the Top Fundraising Award for the RE/MAX California Region. This prestigious award annually recognizes the RE/MAX office with the highest total contributions to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMN).

“The entire team at RE/MAX TITANIUM is committed to making a difference in our community, especially when it comes to helping CMN patients and their families,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, Owner/Broker of the RE/MAX TITANIUM. “We’re so honored to receive this award and look forward to our continued partnership with the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.”

This year marks the third time that RE/MAX TITANIUM has won this award. Since the opening of the brokerage in 2013, it has earned a number of network awards including Top Producing Real Estate Sales Team Award, Highest Clients Satisfaction, Most Innovative Real Estate Marketing Awards.

Associates throughout the RE/MAX network have raised more than $157 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® since RE/MAX, LLC became a sponsor in 1992. As the contributions continue to grow, RE/MAX Associates can help more sick and injured children.

# # #

RE/MAX TITANIUM

Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team

Telephone: 626-789-0159

http://www.TeamNuVision.net