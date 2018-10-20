Zebpay, India’s Largest Crypto Exchange Officially Launches In Malta In Pursuit of European Growth
Zebpay CEO Ajeet Khurana
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Zebpay has today announced it has officially commenced operations from ‘Blockchain Island’, Malta
Malta continues to be a fast-rising hub for innovators, entrepreneurs and developers in the crypto and blockchain space, with its forward-thinking regulatory agenda.
The country was recently cited as the number one spot for crypto trading in a study published by Morgan Stanley. Its Prime Minister, Dr. Joseph Muscat, is highly enthusiastic for the applications of blockchain technology in everything from businesses to governments, as he recently outlined in an address to the United Nations General Assembly.
Zebpay brand is widely trusted in India, and its crypto exchange has served the market at scale, securing 60% market share in the country. Zebpay will use Malta as its base in pursuit of European growth. The Zebpay VFA exchange that has launched in the region will be operated by Malta-based Awlencan Innovations Malta Limited.
The Zebpay VFA exchange will implement strict KYC & AML procedures within its ecosystem and at this time is only available to residents outside of U.S sanctioned economies.
“I look forward to seeing the company applying and obtaining all the necessary licences from the regulatory in order to be able to operate in Malta. Our aim is to provide the legal certainty for operators and all the necessarily protection for customers and investors within this space” said Schembri.
Malta provides a legally certain and safe environment for crypto innovators, customers and investors. Being 100% compliant is in the ethos of Zebpay and the company is thankful to the Maltese government for the forward-thinking regulation.
“Governments and regulators around the world are waking up to the potential of Blockchain based technologies. But Malta stands out with its progressive regulations for this emerging sector,” said Zebpay CEO Ajeet Khurana. “Choosing Malta as our global launchpad was a no-brainer, and I would like to wholeheartedly thank Prime Minister Dr. Joseph Muscat for his visionary approach.”
About Zebpay
Zebpay is one of the fastest growing and most popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Headquartered in Singapore, the Zebpay brand is widely trusted in India, and its crypto exchange has served the market at scale, securing 60% market share in the country. With a newly established presence in Malta the company is rapidly expanding, attracting both retail and professional traders with their platform that focuses on security, ease of use and execution speed.
