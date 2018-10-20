RE/MAX TITANIUM – Rudy L. Kusuma Team Makes a Difference as ‘Miracle Office’ for the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles

Rudy L Kusuma Miracle Real Estate Agent

Rudy Lira Kusuma and his Associates Make Donations and Raise Awareness to Help Kids Get Better

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , October 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RE/MAX TITANIUM – Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has made a difference in greater Los Angeles area by becoming a Miracle Office. Through the Miracle Home and Miracle Property programs, RE/MAX Associates can make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® after each residential and commercial transaction. And all donations benefit the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, the local CMN Hospital.

“The Miracle Home/Miracle Property program is a simple yet impactful way to help raise awareness for our local CMN Hospital,” says Rudy Lira Kusuma, broker of RE/MAX TITANIUM. “Sixty-two children enter a CMN Hospital for treatment every minute. As leaders in the greater Los Angeles area business community, it’s vital that we show our support for the kids and their families.”

RE/MAX Miracle Agents, Offices and Teams help make a significant impact on the lives of sick and injured children treated at CMN Hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. Over the years, their support of CMN Hospitals has helped provide life-saving treatments, advanced medical equipment and valuable research and education. And the local hospitals determine the best way to allocate those funds based on local need.

Since 1992, RE/MAX Affiliates across the U.S. and Canada have raised $157 million for 170 member hospitals. RE/MAX Miracle Agents, Offices and Teams are dedicated supporters who pledge to make a donation after each closed property sale.

Many homes on remax.com are flagged as a Miracle Homes with a CMN Hospitals yellow and red balloon icon.

For more information about the Miracle Home or Miracle Property program, or RE/MAX TITANIUM, please visit http://www.TeamNuVision.net, or call Rudy Lira Kusuma direct at 626-789-0159

# # #