MEDFORD NEW JERSEY REALTORS® MIKE AND CYNTHIA DEEHR EARN THEIR MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATIONS

MEDFORD, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike and Cynthia Deehr are experienced, qualified and exceptionally skilled Real Estate agents at Weichert Realtors in Medford, New Jersey.

Mike attended Jamestown College in North Dakota on a baseball scholarship as a pitcher and catcher before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He completed Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and his first Duty Station was at Travis Air Force Base in California.

As a trained Aircraft Load Master, Mike states that "Extensive coordination goes into planning any Air Force flight, especially when transporting both people/troops and supplies. We were responsible for properly loading, securing and escorting cargo and passengers." Loadmasters load each aircraft before any flight by calculating proper weight distribution to ensure a safe flight and comfort for the passengers/troops while delivering the cargo to locations worldwide.

Mike’s career included 8 years on C-5s at Travis AFB, CA, 9 years on C-17’s at Charleston AFB, SC and 7 years at Joint Base Dix/McGuire/Lakehurst on C-17s where he retired as a Master Sergeant from the Air Force Expeditionary Center as an Airfield Openings Instructor. He has three children Sheldon, Ryan, and Zoey.

Cynthia was born in Bloomfield, New Jersey. She has been a licensed agent for 19 years and has four children, Julianna, Maria, Jimmy, and Sofia. "I was a stay-at-home mom, but I wanted to be a Real Estate agent. When we bought our first house, our experience wasn't the best and I knew I could do much better, so I went to Weichert Realtors in Randolph where we lived. Linda Furnari not only hired me on the spot, but she sponsored me to go to Real Estate school. I had my hands full with my two small children, but I was able to work on my own schedule. Guess what? I was Rookie of the Year!

Life brought Cynthia to the Weichert office in Point Pleasant Beach where she spent 12 years selling in the shore community. Earning both local and regional awards, Cynthia specialized in waterfront, residential and commercial properties. It was there she met her 2 best friends and the love of her life. Her friends, Kathy Fencik was also a Real Estate agent at Weichert and Cathy Russell owned a beauty salon.

At this time, Hurricane Sandy struck the east coast. It was the deadliest and most destructive hurricane of the 2012 hurricane season, inflicting nearly $70 billion in damage. "It was devastating," says Cynthia, "I lost most of my real estate inventory and had to take a full-time job at an auto body shop, All Time Auto Body, which I knew nothing about but had an amazing boss who gave me a chance. After work, I would go home to cook dinner for the kids and then back out for real estate. Once I got a handle on the new normal, Cathy and Kathy (both in long time marriages) decided to help me date. To begin dating in your early 40's is quite an adventure. After months of craziness and hysterics in the dating world, I found a quote that would change things forever, "Bacon should be its own food group", enter Mike.

After retiring from the Military, Mike went to college on the GI Bill. "I majored in Psychology because I wanted to be a teacher or a Psychologist. While I was completing a Masters Program in education, an opportunity arose for me to be a Probation Officer, and I took the job. I was already involved in real estate, had my real estate license and was working at Exit Realty."

Cynthia says, "One of my rules was to never date a man who was in the Real Estate industry because there is always the possibility of a conflict of interest. But, there was something about Mike where that didn't matter at all. He was very humble, I didn't even know he was in the Military at first because he was so low key about it. When I went to his house, I saw all kinds of evidence that he was a career Military Veteran and I felt really proud to be loved by a hero!"

In fact, Mike’s career covered multiple deployments involving missions to over 130 countries, 49 States and all seven continents. Mike was involved in almost every major conflict during his Military career starting with Panama in 1989 and ending with Iraq/Afghanistan at the time of his retirement in 2011.

Mike and Cynthia married in October of 2016. Cathy became an Ordained Minister, specifically to officiate their wedding and Kathy signed as the Witness. Recently, Mike and Cynthia began working together as a team at Weichert Realtors and their slogan is "Turning Transactions into Relationships”.

