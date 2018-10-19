Royal Navy’s invitation to Maritime Information Warfare 2018
SMi reports: Rear Admiral (Ret’d) Anthony Rix, Former Flag Officer Sea Training, Royal Navy invites delegates to attend Maritime Information Warfare 2018LONDON, WATERLOO, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As SMi’s Maritime Information Warfare conference commences in just over 4 weeks’ time, the conference chairman invites all prospective delegates along:
“It is with great pleasure that I invite you to participate in the 2nd annual Maritime Information Warfare 2018 event taking place on the 26th and 27th of November 2018.
In an age where we are continually discovering and unlocking the potential for information and Big Data to revolutionise traditional practices in the defence sector, information warfare is fast becoming a key military capability. The naval domain is no exception, and there is a growing need for naval forces to explore new practices that will allow them to more effectively exploit and utilise information to increase operational capabilities.
Information warfare is now a key enabler across an array of naval activities both ashore and afloat, encapsulating areas such as C4I, ISR, Cyber, and Electronic Warfare. This event will bring together military and industry experts involved in the development and management of information warfare capabilities, and technical experts who will brief us on subjects such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.
This is an excellent opportunity for military and commercial leaders and experts to meet and discuss all aspects of this important subject.
I am delighted to lend my support as the Chairman of this conference because I believe that the Maritime Information Warfare event is the best forum for valuable international briefings and discussion.
Please have a look at our conference agenda which was put together with great care to give you the very best opportunity to learn from subject matter experts relating to developments in maritime information warfare.
I urge you to join us in London this November with many like-minded professionals to ensure that you too can participate in and benefit from this unique meeting.
Yours Sincerely,
Rear Admiral (Ret’d) Anthony Rix,
Former Flag Officer Sea Training, Royal Navy
Maritime Information Warfare Chairman”
Maritime Information Warfare
26th – 27th November 2018
London, UK
www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/einpr
