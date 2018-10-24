Actress Teal Sherer to Support NTI’s Efforts to Provide Job Services to Individuals with Disabilities Across America

Disability Advocate, Actress, Writer and Producer Teal Sherer

Teal Sherer, an actress who uses a wheelchair for mobility creates a PSA to support NTI’s efforts to provide job services to Individuals with Disabilities.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disability advocate, actress, writer and producer Teal Sherer is pleased to support NTI’s (http://www.nticentral.org) efforts to provide job services to Americans and Veterans with Disabilities across America. The collaboration comes at a time when inclusion is being spotlighted in Hollywood as well as in the job force around the world, and both NTI and Sherer are hopeful the message will resonate with individuals with disabilities facing the hurdle of finding employment. Teal stated, "I know what it’s like to be discriminated against in the search for a job, and it is my honor to support an organization that is helping change that. As a wheelchair user and advocate for the inclusion of people with disabilities, it made perfect sense to partner with NTI."

One in every five Americans has a disability, making NTI’s services valuable to more than 60 million people across the nation. Michael Sanders, the Marketing Director of NTI stated, “Teal is one of the most prolific actresses throughout Hollywood. She has felt first-hand the issues individuals with disabilities face when attempting to gain employment. We are honored she is leveraging her voice to tell the disability community about our non-profit.”

There is no question that Teal Sherer is hands down the most well-known actress in Hollywood today who uses a wheelchair for mobility. She has used a wheelchair since age 14 when she was in an auto accident that caused spinal cord injuries leading to her becoming paraplegic. First as an actress, and then as a writer and producer, Teal has entranced spectators on both stage and screen. Her credits include a supporting character in HBO’s Emmy Award Winning “Warm Springs,” the character Venom in the award-winning web series “The Guild,” and portraying Diane in the Starz series “Survivor's Remorse.” She starred as Catherine in “Proof” (winner of a Pulitzer Prize for Best Drama and a Tony Award for Best Play), and has performed alongside stars Dustin Hoffman, Annette Bening, James Cromwell, Rosario Dawson, and Richard Schiff.

For more than a decade she has advocated for inclusion for actors with disabilities, making her a natural spokesperson for NTI and their work to provide jobs to individuals who are working to reenter the workforce following an injury or illness.

The Public Service Announcement is available for distribution at http://teal.nticentral.org/. Video segments were produced by the disability rights production company, Rooted in Rights.

The website features both audio and video messages from Sherer to educate individuals with disabilities about the job services NTI offers. NTI and Sherer look forward to this partnership to make a positive difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities and extend their rights and inclusion.

About NTI: National Telecommuting Institute (NTI) is a 501 (c)(3) not for profit organization with headquarters in Boston, MA. It has been supporting Americans with disabilities since 1995. NTI provides training and job placement in work-at-home positions across the United States. NTI pioneered staffing virtual call centers with Americans with Disabilities, including Disabled Veterans, who work from home.

About Teal Sherer: Teal Sherer is an American Hollywood actress and producer. She advocates for inclusion for actors with disabilities. Her resume is extensive, but her most rewarding experience was creating and starring in “My Gimpy Life,” an online comedy series based on her own life experience. The show is used as part of college curriculums around the world in disability awareness programs.

About Rooted in Rights: Rooted in Rights produces videos and social media campaigns exclusively on disability rights issues. Our team of filmmakers, writers, designers, and communicators includes the staff at our Seattle office and our extended network of digital Storytellers and bloggers who produce videos and write content from locations around the world. Our social media sites and website are platforms for people with disabilities, disability rights advocates and their allies to learn, connect and organize for change.