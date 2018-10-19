Perrin Conferences’ National Construction Defect Conference to Feature Three Mock Mediation Sessions
The National Construction Defect Conference will take place on November 14-16 at the Ritz Carlton Fort Lauderdale Hotel.
This year’s conference sessions cover various aspects of insurance and risk related to the construction industry including: An Update on Complex Construction Cases, An Overview of the Most Active and Emerging Jurisdictions, Anatomy of a Defect, Technology in High Exposure Cases, Ethical Duties in Construction Defect Litigation, The Carrier Perspective, and much more.
In addition, the agenda features three mock mediation sessions designed to highlight best practices and strategies for success in today’s environment. These mock mediations will be hosted by the following moderator and speakers:
• Moderator: Gary F. Baumann, Esq., Baumann, Gant & Keeley, P.A., Fort Lauderdale, FL
• Bruce G. Alexander, Ciklin Lubitz, West Palm Beach, FL
• Henrietta Hinojosa, AIC, Vice President, National Claim Services Inc., Atlanta, GA
• Paul R. Marsenison, P.E., CGC, Eastern Region Construction Division Manager, Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc., Fort Lauderdale, FL
• James J. Orland, Esq., Orland Law Group, Manhattan Beach, CA
• Stephen L. Weber, Esq., Kasdan LippSmith Weber Turner LLP, Phoenix, AZ
“The National Construction Defect Conference is the premier forum for unique perspectives and qualified updates on construction litigation,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences. “The mock mediations are highly anticipated sessions on our 2018 agenda and attendees will walk away with comprehensive insight regarding construction defect litigation.”
Perrin’s National Construction Defect Conference offers CLE accreditation for all states requested by attendees and is pending CE Adjuster credit in these states: CA, FL, GA, NH, and TX.
In addition to the educational benefits received from attending, attendees will also get the chance to network with peers and meet with potential clients. For more information, registration, and hotel accommodations, please visit the Perrin Conferences website.
