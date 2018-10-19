Crown Goose Art Bedding
Crown Goose displayed its art bedding titled Oblivion at an auction featuring luxury brands, unique paintings/artworks, and rare antique collections.
Project Oblivion displayed at a luxury auction
Project Oblivion was planned and organized by the Crown Goose Art Foundation. Although a goose down bedding brand, Crown Goose has been involved in a number of unique art projects and collaborations. Their art projects include installation art such as Vertical Hotel, which displays the ideal luxury bed vertically—offering a new perspective on sleep. Their projects also give rise to new ideas, and in several cases develop into new cover designs.
The auction included historical treasures such as 19th century violins by Emile Mennesson as well as modern and contemporary artworks by various artists. The auction also featured a Swiss made special edition Portofino Chronograph from IWC Schaffhausen. The brand is currently celebrating 150 years of history and excellence.
The Crown Goose art bedding uses royal navy blue as a color base and harmonizes a multitude of colors that act as a metaphor of the wonders and mysteries of sleep. Using translucent silk organza, the batik acrylic painting offers added depth to the display and reflects the boundlessness of sleep. Over 100 hours were used in producing the painting. The mastery of the artist is reflecting in the fluid melding of colors and fine details.
Crown Goose describes its Art Foundation as “projects that create new movements in the world.” According to a representative from their marketing division, “Crown Goose is more than goose down bedding. It believes in luxury, and luxury should be unique—and what better way to pursue this than art?” The marketing representative also mentioned that everyone has “the power to make the life change” through art, and that this is the reason Crown Goose views the artistic in such high regard.
Although a luxury goose down bedding brand, Crown Goose differentiates itself from other bedding brands through unique collaborations with artists and other luxury brands. Project Oblivion was also featured in a collaborative project with Hästens, the official bedding purveyors to Swedish royalty.
