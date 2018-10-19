Striking design and contemporary elegance

An aesthetically stunning villa, designed in the most modern style, brings together cutting-edge design, breathtaking interior and stunning visual appeal

VALENCIA, SPAIN, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With plenty of wow-factor, this contemporary luxury property for sale in Altea Spain boasts a flawless presentation of stylish taste and strikingly good looks that will attract even the most demanding homeowners.

A pristine and modern expression of coastal luxury, this gorgeous villa is a captivating mix of sophistication, beauty and great functionality designed to deliver an environment of high class and ultimate comfort.

Scenically sited in the heights of Altea Hills on Costa Blanca, it splurges the eyes with stellar views of the mesmerising coastline and the shimmering Mediterranean Sea stretching into the vast horizon

Defined by a flawless display of subtle curves and gentle lines, this holiday home for sale in Altea Spain makes a design statement without compromising the overall liveability.

The home combines spatial elegance, stylish panache, and an effortless continuity between indoors and outdoors to achieve an enduring and exemplary showcase of modern living.

With a pristine palette and brilliantly lit expanses from the elevated ceilings and infinite windows, the airy living areas provide a crisp and sophisticated space to entertain and unwind.

Huge planes of glass and minimal walls or room separations enhance the modern fluidity and the feeling of openness, yet the design approach showcases a masterful flow between the property’s distinct public and private zones.

Serenely nestled in a delightfully panoramic position, it is just moments from the enchanting town of Altea. Less than 15 minutes away from Calpe and Mora and an hour away from Valencia, the superb location combines Altea’s charm of a Mediterranean fishing village and the culture of the region’s bigger cities.

The peaceful, secure and truly luxurious setting allows the owners to soak up the supreme style and sublime comfort this villa offers, all backdropped by gorgeous views.

For those looking for superlative aesthetics, brilliant siting and a top-class lifestyle, this designer house for sale in Altea Spain is one the best options when looking to buy a contemporary modern holiday home in Costa Blanca.

The linearity of the walls offers a bold counterpoint to the curved softness of the facade composition, producing a sense of luxurious tranquillity that hits its apex at night with ambient illumination hat is gorgeous in all shades and expressions.

Seamless indoor to outdoor movements, glazed spaces, stunning ocean views and deep overhangs sheltering out the Mediterranean sun are some of the top design features of this villa.

The striking, modern silhouette is defined by the dazzling whiteness of the facade, whilst the interior blends subtlety, elegance, gorgeousness, brilliance and lucidity with a cosmopolitan style and muted tonality. The expanse of floor-to-ceiling glass windows and sliding doors infuse the sun-drenched villa with abundant natural light and lofty, seemingly infinite vistas.

With an exquisite harmony between modern sleekness and pure beauty, the splendid villa features a 477m2 expanse of undiluted finesse and understated luxury.

The sensational ocean views shoot right into the villa through the brilliant stretch of glass walls adorning the impeccably appointed living spaces.

The sprawling great room arranged in a flexible, open and lofty configuration – complete with effortlessly integrated living, dining and cooking areas - offers a remarkable setting for fabulous family entertaining and enjoyment. Providing a volumetrically dramatic and dynamic interior space, it is sure to impress residents and guests alike.

The villa features four beautiful ensuite double bedrooms, which offer an enticing promise of rest as the day ends.

The villa also provides exclusive lighting, storage and utility facility, underfloor heating, intelligent alarm system, air conditioning, garage space for two cars and an elevator.

Whether you wish to bask in the glorious Mediterranean sun, take an invigorating swim or admire the captivating landscape and sparkling Mediterranean Sea, the property’s exclusive outdoor is an oasis of carefree, stylish indulgence.

Providing an inspirational focal point for the outdoor areas, the breathtaking infinity pool creates the visual effect of the water extending into the horizon. It is complemented by a poolside chill-out area plus several glorious al fresco open and covered terraces.

This remarkable villa is commandingly sited within substantial landscaped grounds of 2,000m2, which deliver an atmosphere of perfect serenity and plenty of privacy.

A 5-minute drive from the delightful town of Altea and the beach and a 15-minute drive from Calpe, the villa is enviably located in the impressive residential enclave of Altea Hills. The Altea Hills is one of the top notch living areas in Altea which boasts of some of the most stunning views on the Costa Blanca. This elite enclave enjoys 24-hour security, a luxury hotel, bars and restaurants with as well as convenient access to the motorway and nearness to the Marina Campomanes.

The art of modern living is expressed with eloquent aplomb in property for sale in Altea Spain that is lavished with impeccable design, aesthetic beauty and endless views.

Price: €1.495 million.

This modern property for sale in Altea Hills on Costa Blanca, Spain, is available from

ILRE

www.ilre.com