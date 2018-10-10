Distinguished refinement of superlative elegance

A sophisticated and exquisitely crafted townhouse that is masterfully designed to deliver true artistic beauty

VALENCIA, VALENCIA, SPAIN, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A work of artistry and excellence, this stunning property for sale in Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, Barcelona, exemplifies a home of architectural stature and exclusiveness.

Envisaged to appeal to the most selective buyer, this metropolitan mansion is an extraordinary and distinctive find. It is spectacular, refined, elegant and symphonic in its delivery of a privileged luxury lifestyle of the highest order.

Originally constructed in the 19th century, this magnificent property is housed in a historic building that exudes authentic finery and elegance. It has since been redesigned by Tobia Scarpa, a prominent Italian architect, who renovated the inspiring abode with the greatest meticulousness and flair. Effortlessly fusing historic beauty and timeless modernism, it is the ideal property for discerning buyers who relish the transcendent intricacy of enduring architecture and superior aesthetics.

A historical gem and an architectural standout, this outstanding residence offers emanates an unassailable allure, both inside and out.

Glorious in lavishness, grace, and scale, the impeccable townhouse allows its owners to savour an impressive array of modernism while also having full access to the convenience and comfort of the 21st century. Swathed in an ambience of sophistication, the property’s splendorous design, air of exclusivity, composure and indulgence sets it apart from anything else. Vast, airy rooms that are bathed in natural light are enriched by materials and workmanship of the highest standard, all meticulously integrated with contemporary technologies and conveniences.

Perfectly positioned to offer an incomparable, high-class living environment, the imposing property sits serenely on an exclusive pedestrian-only street in the centre of Barcelona’s upscale Saint Gervasi neighbourhood. With its privileged address, the townhouse expresses superlative status in an immeasurably appealing urban refuge.

Radiating elegance and pre-eminence, this historic townhouse for sale in Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, Barcelona, has been purposely designed for extravagant living and entertainment.

Epitomising outstanding design permeated with luxurious beauty, panache and grace, the townhouse was meticulously reimagined in 1997 by the award-winning Italian architect and designer Tobia Scarpa, son of Carlo Scarpa. Tobia Scarpa has been awarded numerous prizes and accolades, including a 2008 award for lifetime achievement from the Compasso d’Oro Foundation.

His eye for design stands out throughout this exceptional property, with each room working in collaboration to exude an enduring sense of refinement and elegance while also celebrating the vast, spacious interior of the building.

More recently, the house was further updated by Christian Espagne, an international interior designer and antiques dealer. Espange’s design pays homage to the original character of the property while also further enhancing its magnetism and charm through a series of meticulously placed materials and signature features.

Exuding architectural genius, this luxury townhouse boasts a range of distinguishing, intricately crafted features including a striking central staircase, Venetian mosaic floor tiles, soaring ceilings that reach as high as five metres on the main floor and almost four metres on the other floors, and awe-inspiring, oversized windows. The interior of the property is flooded with daylight, which accentuates the exquisite wood and high-quality stone materials that give the home an opulent natural warmth that both welcomes and soothes.

Impressive in both versatility and scale, this incomparable townhouse is intricately refined to offer the best in terms of polished indoor and outdoor living.

Possessing lovely street appeal, the historic architectural significance of the property’s front facade alludes to the rare distinction of the townhouse’s interior. The imposing rear facade features 18 sizable windows that combine an artistic arrangement of iron, wood, and glass. To the rear of the property, one finds the picturesque garden, a secret hideaway that offers a secluded respite from the city beyond.

A celebration of classical heritage and enduring modernism, the immaculately appointed interior radiates an enthralling tone of quiet dignity and discreet grandeur, augmented by a soupçon of casual formality.

Spanning an impressive 588m² of unadulterated extravagance, this luxurious townhouse combines all the modern conveniences, including air conditioning, security system, and underfloor heating, with a grand aesthetic. In addition to the four floors of immaculate spaces, which are connected by a lift, there are two mezzanine floors and a spectacular rooftop terrace.

The outdoor area is adorned with a delightful patio that is accessible from the semi-basement, in which the kitchen and dining room are located.

The voluminous living areas are decorated in an inspiring tonal palette and feature soaring ceilings that add further to the interior’s airy ambiance and elegant openness. The four expansive bedrooms are accompanied by four finely appointed bathrooms.

The sumptuous interiors are surpassed only by the highly desirable outdoor features. The exceptional rooftop terrace spans an area of 122m², complete with private pool, that offers a secluded sanctuary of luxurious proportions. The exquisitely designed sequestered back garden and lower English patio provide the perfect private areas in which to entertain and relax.

The elite townhouse is perfectly positioned on a passatge, a private pedestrian route that is unique to Barcelona. It offers a highly desirable city escape that is just moments away from the area’s amenities and main streets connecting the city.

A true embodiment of pristine grace and flawless style, this historic villa for sale in Barcelona Sarria offers an unrivalled urban lifestyle of exclusivity and refined luxury.

Price upon request.

The late 19th century villa for sale in Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, Barcelona, is available from

ILRE

www.ilre.com

info @ ilre.com

T: +44 (0)20 7095 8700

For high resolution images, please contact us via email