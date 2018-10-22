Novel Coworking debuts new coworking space in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workspace provider Novel Coworking is debuting private offices, office suites, and coworking space at its new Cincinnati location. The company acquired the Hooper Building at 151 W. 4th Street in May and has renovated it into state-of-the-art workspace for one to 50-person companies. The company will host a Grand Opening Party that is open to the public on November 15 from 4pm to 7pm; attendees can RSVP here.

“We are excited to support Cincinnati’s entrepreneurial community with beautiful, affordable space to grow their businesses,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. “We have seen huge demand for flexible, customizable workspace from small to mid-sized businesses, as well as enterprise companies.”

Built in 1893, the 106,350-square-foot building features Queen Anne-style architecture, 15 foot ceilings, red brick facade and large windows that flood the interior space with natural light. The Hooper Building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, along with much of the West Fourth Street Historic District, in 1980. By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including fiber internet and custom-built suites for 10 to 100-person teams, all while keeping rents 30-50% lower than competitors.

“When I started my first business in 2007 and began my office space hunt, I was turned down by numerous brokers because I wasn’t looking for a three to five-year lease,” Bennett said. “I didn’t know yet whether I was going to have one employee or 100, and I didn’t want to start a construction project or make a long-term commitment.”

Fast forward ten years, and Bennett now runs a business that supports companies of all sizes with the flexibility and room to scale up and grow on their terms. With pricing starting at $99 a month for coworking memberships and starting at $475 a month for private offices, Novel Coworking provides small businesses and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities that are typically only available to large companies.

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to nearly 2 million square feet of workspace in 26 locations including Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Minneapolis, Nashville, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, Savannah, and Seattle. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com.