Psychiatric Drugs Harm Children Says Panel on World Mental Health Day

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, October 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com
/ -- On World Mental Health Day, October 10th, a panel of experts spoke out against the psychiatric drugging of youth at the Church of Scientology
Tampa in Ybor Square. The panel included Diane Stein, President Citizens Commission on Human Rights
(CCHR) Florida, local physician Dr. Richard Wallace, School Principal Barbie Rivera, and Clinical Psychologist Dr. Candace Stewart-Sabin. They addressed a group of over 50 mental health professionals, child advocacy/education specialists and interested citizens.
About CCHR:
Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard
, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
