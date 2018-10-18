New Season of Swing Dances for Charity Kicks Off October 18th at Church of Scientology’s Fort Harrison
The cost is $15, which includes refreshments and a dance class from 7 until 8pm. An open dance to the Flag Band follows at 8. For the inaugural dance on October 18th, all proceeds will benefit Bee’s Learning, a mobile non-profit tutoring center based in St. Petersburg.
The Church brings in career dancer Arleene Bowles of Savoy South Dance Hall to provide the dance lessons. Ms. Bowles brings her skills to the Fort Harrison once a month to help different charitable organizations raise funds for their causes. Past charities assisted include the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association, Bay Pines VA (Fisher House), the Pinellas Sheriff’s Police Athletic League and the Boy Scouts of America.
“This will be our third season with Miss Arleene and the Savoy South Dance Hall family,” said Lisa Mansell, the Public Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology. “We are proud to be able to sponsor this fun, lively evening.”
“The dances bring people together for a good cause and makes them competent at a new skill. The Founder of Scientology, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard said: ‘The biggest human right that there is in human rights is the right to help’ and this is a great for people can do this,” concluded Ms. Mansell.
The Swing Dance for November 15th will benefit the Herman and Mary G Allen Outreach and the December 20th Swing Dancing will benefit the Children’s Home Network of Tampa Bay.
The dance lesson starts at 7pm, with open dancing at 8pm to the Flag Band. Partners are not required and experienced dancers will be on hand to assist Ms. Bowles. For more information about the event, please call (727) 467-6860 or email SavoySouthDance@outlook.com.
The Fort Harrison:
Since completing construction in 1926, the Fort Harrison has been the home to many events for charitable organizations. The latest owner, the Church of Scientology, completed a top to bottom restoration of the For Harrison in 2009, and since then has hosted over 320 community events there.
