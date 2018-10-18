Forging Cultural Bonds with Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
Entertainment began with a singing of the Star Spangled Banner followed by performances from the ethnic groups. From Columbian dancers to Chinese lion dancers and traditional African Kumba story telling, the event emphasized the heritage of nationalities the world over.
“Displaying our diversity brings about tolerance between the various cultures around the world,” said Clemence Chevrot, Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. “This generates goodwill within our community that enables us to work together, just as humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote, ‘Tolerance is a good cornerstone on which to build human relationships.’”
The event was held at Osceola Courtyard, located on the corner of North Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street.
The next event at the Courtyard will be the Halloween Movie Night featuring family-friendly activities such as face painting, Trick-or-Treating and a costume contest. This event is being held on Halloween night, the 31st of October.
For more information about the Halloween Movie Night, or about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.
The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.
