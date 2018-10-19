Footnanny CEO Gloria L. Williams Inks a Deal with International Retail Giant Costco

The Lavender Foot Cream Pamper Box includes a 8 oz. jar of foot cream, a mini jar of Protein foot cream that contains rice protein oil, a Rescue buffer and a pair of 100% cotton socks. Lavender essential oil, used in aromatherapy, relieves tension and anxiety.

The Footnanny Brand's Top 3 Best-Selling Made-in-USA Foot Creams: Lavender, Eucalyptus, and Unscented are Available in an Exclusive Pamper Box at Costco.com

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Footnanny Founder and CEO Gloria L. Williams announced today that she sealed a deal with international retail giant Costco to offer its customers an exclusive gift set. The Footnanny brand's top 3 best-selling made-in-USA foot creams: Lavender, Eucalyptus, and Unscented are available in a limited edition pamper box at Costco.com. Inside each pamper box is a 8 ounce jar of foot cream, a mini jar of protein foot cream made with rice protein oil, a Rescue dry buffer and a bonus gift of a pair of one-size-fits- most 100% cotton socks.

"Costco and Footnanny share the same philosophy," said Williams. "We both appreciate our customers and provide quality products at a great value." The Footnanny brand was created by Williams as a tribute to her mother's legacy. "My products are made-in-USA and are paraben free and cruelty free."

Inside the limited edition Lavender, Eucalyptus, and Unscented pamper box collection:

Footnanny foot creams have health and wellness benefits. The essential oil of lavender relieves tension and anxiety. The aroma of eucalyptus is healing and soothing. If you are a diabetic or don't care for aromatic products, the unscented foot cream has the same rich formula without the fragrance.

The Protein foot cream contains rice protein oil. Rice protein is extracted raw from rice milk and rice proteins. It has become one of the most valuable cosmetic product ingredients over time and Footnanny has now added it to its product line. Rice is rich in amino acids, Vitamin E, ferulic acid, allantoin, and starch.

"I use rice protein because it soothes and smooths cracked heels," said Williams. "It will also help your feet with circulation and retain moisture and hydration."

Footnanny Rescue Dry Buffer is the fastest and easiest way to remove and smooth dry or calloused skin from the bottom of your feet. The buffer has two sides: a medium grit and a coarse grit.

The Footnanny foot cream products are formulated with essential compounds of soy, shea and cocoa butter and the fragrances are based on Williams' fond memories from her childhood - from lavender, rose, peppermint, sage, mint, chocolate to tea tree, and more. Apply the foot cream to your feet twice a day or as needed for the best results.

Williams' foot care business, Footnanny, rose to fame after Oprah Winfrey tweeted about her brand. Williams shares the story of how she met Oprah on Episode 3 of the unscripted OWN TV summer series, "Mind Your Business with Mahisha." The show about Los Angeles-based female entrepreneurs is available on demand at oprah.com.

Her mantra is "wellness beyond the pedicure." When Williams shares the story of her beginnings, it is her mother that gave her inspiration. "My mother believed that certain foods, oils, and teas played a crucial role in the overall recovery of a person's ailments. She swore by the wellness healing process," said Williams. "Mom would mix luxurious creams, ointments and oils, which we would apply using a technique known as the "old fashioned rub down" on those in need of a loving touch."

Footnanny foot cream has more than 15 fragrances including vegan and hemp. Additional Footnanny products from foot soaking salts, rescue buffs to foot files are available at www.footnanny.com.

Celebrities and dignitaries have experienced the Footnanny brand of ultimate indulgence, including long-time client Ms. Winfrey. The Footnanny past and present client list consists of Stedman Graham; Gayle King; 44th First Lady of the U.S. Michelle Obama; Maria Shriver; 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Pro Golfer Justin Rose; Taraji P. Henson; Randy Jackson; Lady Gaga; Loretta Devine; Omar Gooding; A$AP Rocky; Cicely Tyson; Julia Roberts; Sean "P Diddy" Combs; Jimmy Jean-Louis; Bellamy Young; Sela Ward; Rita Wilson; Liana Mendoza; Patrick Faucette; Paula Jai Parker; Jessica Simpson; Ashanti; Christy Turlington; Keri Russell; Steve and Marjorie Harvey; Karen Civil; and more.

About Gloria L. Williams aka Footnanny:

Gloria L. Williams, the creator and CEO of footnanny.com, is a licensed nail technician, spa consultant, certified reflexologist, and product developer. She is the personal pedicurist for Ms. Oprah Winfrey. Her Footnanny cream was selected for the prestigious Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017. The Footnanny product line has been featured on Home and Family; The Talk; Good Morning America; the Valspar Golf Championship at the Innisbrook Resort; HSN; The View; The Shopping Channel Canada; and Amazon News. Williams gives back to several charities including Blessings in a Backpack, Kiva, and Soles4Souls: The Power of a Pair of Shoes Campaign through Footnanny Cares at www.footnanny.com. The Footnanny headquarters is in Southern California.



About Costco:

Costco's worldwide headquarters are in Issaquah, Washington. The membership warehouse club is dedicated to bringing its members the best possible prices on quality, brand-name merchandise. With hundreds of locations worldwide, Costco provides a wide selection of merchandise, plus the convenience of specialty departments and exclusive member services, all designed to make your shopping experience a pleasurable one.

Costco's operating philosophy has remained simple: Keep costs down and pass the savings on to our members. Its large membership base and tremendous buying power, combined with our never-ending quest for efficiency, result in the lowest possible prices for its members. As of August 23, 2018, Costco operated a total of 527 warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico with additional stores in Canada, United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, France, Spain, South Korea, Iceland, and Taiwan.

Footnanny CEO Gloria L. Williams Tells Her Story