PRBrics Beta Version to Launch in the Upcoming Days

ONTARIO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRBrics – a new and unique PR & local marketing service just announced that its Beta version will be launched in the next few days.

PRBrics aims to provide small and medium-sized businesses in the USA with an effective method for lead generation, brand exposure, and local awareness. The service is designed to bring relevant news and other publications to the correct local audiences through a system of coordinated small business marketing activities.

The PRBrics Beta will open it the next days as a special first glance at what the service has to offer. Any business who would like to join is welcome to register on the official website - https://prbrics.com/beta/.

Registered Beta users will be eligible for the following package, free of charge:

• Reach-out to up to 1500 journalists, bloggers, media outlets and influencers in a chosen business field

• Publication of PR/News/Story on more than 400 high-authority media outlets

• Extended Business Listing Service

• Access to Social Media Monitoring & Management Dashboard

• Extended customer review notifications

• Unique Social Detect & Engage service

The team behind PRBrics announced their excitement about the launch and their willingness to welcome business of any industry. For more information the PRBrics Beta and the benefits it offers to local businesses, please visit the official website: https://prbrics.com.

About PRBrics:

PRBrics aim to grant your business the public visibility it needs to thrive and expand. Our team knows that the future of any brand depends on it having a stable and positive relationship with its customer base. By having your story sent to leading journalists, bloggers, and social media influencers, your brand is sure to gain the exposure it deserves. PRBrics will help you make your target customers aware of your products and services and give you the tools you need to efficiently manage your brand and customer relations. Sign up for the free Beta today and see what the fuss is all about!

