United Kingdom - based Heating Manufacturer Replace Manual System and Maintain Compliance with MyEasyISO

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitalization is a massive challenge for manufacturers. They face challenges predominantly in maintaining paper-based documents, at least to some degree. Even large companies have invested in manufacturing software solutions such as ERP- and MES but still relies on paper-based documentation practices.

One of the largest commercial heating manufacturers in the UK has been in their industry for more than 50 years. The multisite company has the expertise to design, develop and install complete heating solutions for commercial environments. The manufacturer was looking for the right software that can help them break free from dependence on paperwork.

Besides handling the painstaking documentation task, the company also wanted to comply with the quality, safety, efficacy regulations and enhance its business reputation for continuous improvement.

After considering several solution providers, the company chose MyEasyISO that offers a single integrated system that can be used to manage various compliance standards like ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and more. The manufacturer was very much impressed with the user-friendly interference of each module and responsiveness of MyEasyISO support, as well as the comprehensiveness of its solution proposal.

MyEasyISO provides an integrated ISO platform with industry-specific solutions for Risk Management, Document Management, Change Management, Audit Management, Training management, Employee management.

MyEasyISO allows the organization to record, track and effortlessly produce reports for Health & Safety incidents, accidents, near misses, etc. Nonconformance module helps the organization to identify the corrective actions and analyze the root causes, assign them to the appropriate person.



About MyEasyISO

MyEasyISO is a customer first-choice Governance – Risk – Compliance software solution that offers powerful platforms to augment Quality, Environment, Health and Safety management systems. It offers flexible deployment models in the cloud or on-premise for several industries such as aviation, construction, oil and gas, chemical, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, energy and utilities, food and beverage, manufacturing and more.

MyEasyISO helps in achieving ISO certification so you can manage regulations and standards like ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001, ISO 17025, ISO 13485, ISO 22000 and many others.

MyEasyISO software is smart enough to know the specific needs of your organisation to help you manage ISO compliance smartly.

If your organization is looking to upgrade from paper based documentation practices to automated solution, visit www.myeasyiso.com to find out how MyEasyISO can help.