At PMA Fresh Summit 2018, Long-Lasting Reusable Bags Create Long-Lasting Marketing Impressions

Custom Reusable Bags from Factory Direct Promos Create Lasting Marketing Impressions Get YOUR PMA Fresh Summit FREE Florida Bag from SBS Brands' Factory Direct Promos Produce Marketing Association Heads to Orlando for the 2018 Fresh Summit

SBS Brands', Factory Direct Promos, Attends Produce Marketing Association 2018 Fresh Summit in Orlando Bringing FREE "Florida" Bags for All!

I am super excited for the show! Come by and say hi and catch some Florida sun and beach in Booth #2835.” — Beth Wilkerson, Factory Direct Promos - Operations Manager

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, October 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factory Direct Promos, a daughter brand of SBS Brands, is exhibiting at the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) Fresh Summit in Orlando offering FREE Florida bags for all. This is the third year the brand is taking part in the Fresh Summit. Once again this year, Factory Direct Promos is offering a free, customized Fresh Summit reusable bag to all attendees and exhibitors.

Fresh Summit Convention and Expo is the premier event for the global fresh produce and floral supply chain. With highly recognized speakers, on-trend education, the industry’s best business-building network, and an expo bursting with innovation, Fresh Summit is a do not miss event for produce and floral marketing pros.

Beth Wilkerson, Operations Manager for Factory Direct Promos, shared her excitement about this year's expo at the Orange County Convention Center October 19-20, saying, "I am super excited for the show! Come by and say "hi" and catch some Florida sun and beach in Booth #2835."

At Factory Direct Promos, their commitment to the environment is as strong as their commitment to providing high quality, factory direct pricing on eco-friendly, reusable bags and eco-friendly promotional items that market your brand effectively beyond the trade show floor. Their certifications such as GOTS, Fairtrade, ISO 9001 and FEDEX are testimony of their strong quality and social commitment. They service small and large organizations that want to order between 250 and 10 million pieces per year.

During the last three decades, Factory Direct Promos has become one of the largest importers and experts in the manufacturing of custom bags for retail, trade show giveaways, and other marketing purposes. They are also an innovator in the design and creation of eco-friendly alternatives to traditionally branded promotional products including recycled lanyards, recycled pens, recycled notepads, eco-friendly drinkware, seed packets, and more.

Show that your organization cares for the environment and create custom reusable bags and branded eco-friendly promotional products that help our planet by reducing landfill waste, pollution, demand for natural resources and overall energy consumption.

Stop by Booth #2835 at the PMA Fresh Summit and Pick Up YOUR Florida BAG!

About PMA:

The Produce Marketing Association is a trade organization representing companies from every segment of the global fresh produce and floral supply chain. PMA helps members grow by providing connections that expand business opportunities and increase sales and consumption. Find more information at https://www.pma.com.

About SBS Brands: SBS Brands is a family of companies delivering solutions to save you time and accelerate your sales. Their family of 5 companies creates custom business solutions to your daily challenges from marketing to print supply chain management. Family-owned and founded on efficiency in 1924, this ISO 9001:2008 certified, back-to-back Best Of Print and Digital Winner is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan; with eight locations in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Florida serving clients throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For more information: https://sbsbrands.com.

About Factory Direct Promos:

For almost 30 years, Factory Direct Promos has been on a mission to manufacture eco-friendly promotional products, aimed at helping companies large and small, do their part to protect the planet while promoting their business, brand or cause. Their commitment to the environment is as strong as their commitment to quality. Their core competency is helping companies, both large and small, reduce plastic pollution on the planet and market effectively by utilizing eco-friendly, cost-effective, high-quality reusable bags. Visit Factory Direct Promos at https://www.factorydirectpromos.com.

Heading to Orlando for the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) FreshSummit 2018? Don't forget to do this in booth #2835!