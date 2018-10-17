Sally Welsh, Chief Executive Officer of HPNA, HPCC, and HPNF Announces Resignation
After nearly seven years of dedicated and visionary leadership serving as Chief Executive Officer of three affiliated organizations, Sally Welsh, MSN, RN, NEA-BC has announced her resignation, effective March 31, 2019. Ms. Welsh serves as CEO of Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association (HPNA), Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center (HPCC), and Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation (HPNF).
“We are indebted to Sally for her stellar leadership, helping HPNA gain the leadership role in palliative nursing through partnership with aligned organizations and engagement of our members,” said Debra Wiegand, PhD, RN, CHPN, CCRN, FAHA, FPCN, FAAN, President of HPNA.
HPCC President Stacy Smith, MA, MLS, BSN, RN, CHPPN added, “HPCC has established itself as the premier credentialing organization for hospice and palliative professionals under Sally’s leadership.”
“Sally drove tremendous growth for our foundation,” said Diane Mead, BSN, RN, ACC, LNC, Chair of HPNF. “With this growth we are now able to fund major initiatives to support the important work of the whole enterprise.”
Ms. Welsh boldly transformed and guided the enterprise into new strategic directions. Since becoming CEO in 2012, in partnership with the Boards of Directors of HPNA, HPCC, and HPNF, Ms. Welsh created the enterprise structure and facilitated a shared mission, vision, strategic pillars, branding, and strategic planning process. She initiated an annual joint board meeting and drove significant growth in the financial status of the enterprise.
On the operational front, Ms. Welsh established an executive leadership structure and staff infrastructure and implemented numerous IT systems, including a new membership portal, certification platform, and learning management system. In 2017 HPNA, under Ms. Welsh’s leadership, convened the Palliative Nursing Summit and development of the subsequent project teams that continue to launch new initiatives in advance care planning, pain and symptom management, and coordination of care. She is credited with significant growth in brand, image, recognition, strategic relationships, and advocacy initiatives, as well as a successful turn-around of the foundation. She implemented a solid, data-driven evaluation process for certification programs and successfully negotiated a publication contract that resulted in significant cost savings for HPNA.
Looking forward, Ms. Welsh has established programs of sustainable growth, including development of the Employer Partner Program and a comprehensive design structure for the development of educational products and services.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as CEO of HPNA, HPCC and HPNF and I look forward to the continued success of these organizations in the years to come,” said Ms. Welsh. “I am very proud of the progress our enterprise has made during the past six years and I look forward to working with the Boards to ensure a smooth CEO transition process.”
Ms. Welsh will continue in her full-time role as CEO until March 31, 2019. The Boards of HPNA, HPCC, and HPNF will engage in a search process to select the next CEO.
About the Enterprise
The Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association was established in 1986 and is the national professional organization that represents the specialty of palliative nursing, which includes hospice and palliative nurses, and has over 11,000 members and 50 chapters nationally. The Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center is the only organization that offers specialty certification to the hospice and palliative nursing team. Over 18,000 health care professionals hold HPCC credentials that establish a professional commitment to safe, ethical, and evidence-based care. The Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides professional development opportunities to qualified members of the hospice and palliative care team. These organizations work together to promote a common mission, to advance expert care in serious illness, and a common vision, to transform the care and culture of serious illness. Visit advancingexpertcare.org to learn more.
