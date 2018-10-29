There were 433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 152,571 in the last 365 days.

2018 Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame inductees of the Class of 2018 have been announced. The inductees will be honored at an awards presentation to be held on November 6, 2018, at the 22nd Annual Healthcare Internet Conference in Scottsdale, AZ.

The 2018 inductees include:

• Innovative Individual: Chris Boyer, Director, Digital Strategy & Analytics, at University of Minnesota Health & Fairview Health, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
• Innovative Provider Organization: Providence Health & Services, a not-for-profit Catholic network of hospitals, care centers, health plans, physicians, clinics, home health care and affiliated services located in the northwestern US.
• Innovative Product/Service: Siteimprove, provider of the world's most comprehensive cloud-based Digital Presence Optimization (DPO) software.

The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding, long-lasting contributions to the healthcare internet industry. The organization’s purpose, while honoring innovation, is to ensure that the “history” of the industry is preserved for future generations new to the healthcare industry.

About the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame:
The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame is an independent organization whose annual inductees are selected by an independent Board of Judges. For more information, please visit www.hihof.com.

