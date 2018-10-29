2018 Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
The 2018 inductees include:
• Innovative Individual: Chris Boyer, Director, Digital Strategy & Analytics, at University of Minnesota Health & Fairview Health, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
• Innovative Provider Organization: Providence Health & Services, a not-for-profit Catholic network of hospitals, care centers, health plans, physicians, clinics, home health care and affiliated services located in the northwestern US.
• Innovative Product/Service: Siteimprove, provider of the world's most comprehensive cloud-based Digital Presence Optimization (DPO) software.
The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding, long-lasting contributions to the healthcare internet industry. The organization’s purpose, while honoring innovation, is to ensure that the “history” of the industry is preserved for future generations new to the healthcare industry.
About the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame:
The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame is an independent organization whose annual inductees are selected by an independent Board of Judges. For more information, please visit www.hihof.com.
