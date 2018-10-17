Join Rheinmetall, Raytheon and the US Army as they come together in 4 weeks at Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability
SMi reports: Raytheon, Rheinmetall and US Army come together, just as Raytheon and Rheinmetall pair up for the US Army next-gen combat vehicle competitionLONDON, WATERLOO, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent news, "Raytheon Company and Rheinmetall Defence have joined forces to meet the U.S. Army's requirement for the Next-Generation Combat Vehicle-Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle program. The team will offer the new Lynx Infantry Fighting Vehicle paired with Raytheon weapons, sensors and system integration expertise provide the Army with an advanced, modular, survivable and lethal solution with unmatched growth potential." Raytheon technology could include advanced variants of Raytheon weapons such as the Active Protection System, amongst many other things [Source: Raytheon].
Learn more on this partnership from sponsors Raytheon and Rheinmetall, as well as the US Army as they come together in just 4 weeks' time, in London, at Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability, taking place between he 13th and 15th November 2018.
Rheinmetall will present ‘Rheinmetall Active Protection Suite’, the US Army will present ‘US Army Armoured Vehicle Protection Suite – Developing Active Protection Systems’ and Raytheon will also present on Active Protection Systems – details TBC.
At the three-day event attendees will have the chance to network with organisations such as: ABBS, Amsafe Bridport, Arconic, Artis, Aselsan, Austrian MoD, BMT Asset Performance Ltd, Bundeswehr, British Army, Canadian Armed Forces, Centigon France SAS, DSTA, Dynamit Nobel Defence GmbH, FFI - Norwegian Defence Research Establishment, FMV, FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S., FOI - Swedish Defence Research Agency, Frazer-Nash Consultancy Ltd., General Dynamics European Land Systems-Mowag GmbH, General Dynamics UK Limited, German MoD, Hensoldt Optronics, Intracom Defense Electronics S.A., Israeli MoD, JPEO CBD, KCD Resources Ltd, KMW, Krauss Maffei Wegmann, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Military Institute Of Armament Technology, Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation, Parker Hannifin Ltd., Pearson Engineering Limited, PEO Ground Combat Systems, Plasan Sasa Ltd, Proengin, Rafael, Raytheon, Revision Military, Rheinmetall Active Protection GMBH, ROU MoD, Royal Netherlands Army, Soucy Defence, SSM - Undersecretariat for Defence Industry, ST Engineering Land Systems, Swedish Armed Forces, TenCate Advanced Armor, Ultra Electronics, UK MoD (Defence Safety Authority, DE&S, DSTL), US Army, US Department of Defense, US Army Europe, US Marine Corps, UTC Aerospace Systems and more.
Spaces are now limited, for those wishing to attend, register at www.favsurvivability.com/einpr
Prospective attendees will also find the live agenda, sponsor interviews, past presentations and past attendee lists for the conference on the website.
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability
APS Focus Day: 13th November 2018
Conference: 14th – 15th November 2018
London, UK
Gold Sponsor: Leonardo
Sponsors: ABBS, Dynamit Nobel Defence, Frazer Nash Consultancy, Intracom Defense Electronic Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rafael, Raytheon, Rheinmetall Active Protection GMBH, Soucy Group , UTC Aerospace Systems.
---ENDS---
For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For delegate queries please contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
For media queries please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk.
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Natasha Boumediene
SMI
2078276020
email us here