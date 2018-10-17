Ekene A. "Kennie" Amaefule of Caring Hearts International to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

AUBURN, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ekene A. Amaefule, or Kennie as she is popularly known, learned a lot of valuable lessons from her parents. She learned the worth of an education from her father, and the qualities that make for a great nurse from her mother. Today she is a Senior Clinical Reviewer (RN, MN, CRRN) who’s cherished by her employer and patients for 15 years of honorable and brilliant service. Perhaps more important than anything else, Kennie’s parents taught her to be a philanthropist—to take care of the other children who had less privilege, little food or clothes, or looked sickly. Kennie says that growing up. there was always an extra relative around, and some extra plates set at the table.

Kennie’s incredible heart led to her be honored as a social activist, to adopt two teensy preemie twin sons (now 15), and to be a heroine and wish granter for orphans and other citizens of Nigeria. Kennie founded a non-profit organization known as Caring Hearts International that is trying to resolve many of the issues confronting people in her native country (Kennie has lived and worked in the Seattle area of the US since 1981.) For sure, Nigerians lack clean water and that can lead to various diseases, so Kennie and her volunteers helped construct a well in the eastern part of Nigeria. The real problem though, is that in a country ripe with natural resources, those in power keep too much to themselves, so the rich get richer, and the poverty level just grows.

Quality medical care is hard to come by or too expensive, so one of the main goals of Caring Hearts International is to complete the free medical clinic they’ve been constructing in Nigeria. Generous Kennie used her own tax refund check to get a roof on the building this Summer, and she has tons of medical equipment sitting in her Washington garage. Getting plumbing and electrical wiring set up is the next step, which won’t likely happen before the end of the year as anticipated, unless some new funding comes through.

In addition to medical care, Kennie and her crew will oversee a women’s center with services that help women develop marketable skills, and also micro loans for young people—to help them learn trades, expand skills and become entrepreneurs. The governor of Imo State in Nigeria recognized Kennie’s contributions across his nation, and here in the US she was recently named Woman of the Month by P.O.W.E.R, an executive women’s group.

Kennie works for the VA Puget Sound Health Care System in Seattle, Washington. Before pursuing Nursing, she worked in the US as an actress movie extra and did some modeling. She is certainly a beautiful woman, with luminous skin and prominent cheekbones that once prompted an agent to call her “My African Princess.” What makes Kennie truly beautiful is that open, caring heart, and benevolent spirit. It might also be the glow of accomplishment that comes from raising five kids while having a meaningful career, advancing her education, staying positive, and doing good on a global level.

To learn more about Caring Hearts International, visit www.caringheartsinternational.org