Tech Advisors Cloud (Powered by Coaxis) Receives NY CPA Society Endorsement as Preferred Vendor

Tech Advisors Cloud Powered by Coaxis, becomes “go to” resource for NYSSCPA’s membership, providing services in cybersecurity prevention and detection.

We are thrilled to have received this endorsement from the NYSSCPA” — Konrad Martin

MEDFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPA-founded company Tech Advisors Cloud Powered by Coaxis, a leading technology solution provider for small to mid-sized businesses, was recently endorsed by the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA) as a preferred vendor for its 26,000 members statewide.

As a result, Tech Advisors Cloud Powered by Coaxis, becomes a “go to” resource for NYSSCPA’s membership, providing services in the areas of cybersecurity prevention and detection, cloud-hosted managed services, and compliance – all of which have emerged as key concerns in these times of heightened fears about the safety of networks.

Working with CPAs is familiar territory for twin brothers Konrad Martin, CEO of Tech Advisors, and co-founder Kevin Martin, both of whom are CPAs who work extensively in the industry and strive to bridge the gap between IT and business. One of the many services they will now be able to provide to their New York clients includes Hosted Infrastructure using the power of Coaxis Hosting; Written Information Security Plans (WISP); and breach assessment, including dark web monitoring, employee vulnerability assessments, and training.

“We are thrilled to have earned this endorsement from the NYSSCPA, and to have their vote of confidence to provide much-needed hosted infrastructure, cybersecurity protection and compliance services to their members,” said Martin. “As CPAs, we understand the landscape these members face better than others in our industry. We look forward to our work together.”

Tech Advisors Cloud, along with the Coaxis team, participated in a number of meetings with NYSSCPA officials regarding and leading up to this endorsement, which offers special pricing to members for secure and compliant information technology services.

Tech Advisors Cloud Powered by Coaxis provides CPA firms with a fully hosted and managed network solution designed to remove the complexities of federal and industry compliances, curb the demands of information technology infrastructure, and reduce the threat of cybercrime. The Coaxis team has extensive experience in hosting and supporting a broad range of tax and financial reporting software applications. A Florida corporation since 2002, Coaxis operates a privately owned, single-tenant, Rated IV Data Center in Tallahassee, Florida. Tech Advisors entered into a partnership with Coaxis last year.

About the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants

Founded in 1897, the NYSSCPA (nysscpa.org) is the premier professional accounting association for more than 26,000 members residing and practicing in New York State, encompassing all areas of public practice, including government, education and industry. It is the oldest—and the third largest—such state society in the United States.

About Tech Advisors

Since 2005, Tech Advisors (www.tech-adv.com/cloud) has answered the technology needs of greater Boston and beyond. A complete technology solution provider, Tech Advisors (formerly known as techKnowledge Advisors) is 100% committed to seeing that business owners have the most reliable, professional IT service. The firm, a family business, specializes in providing IT solutions to growing Massachusetts businesses across a wide range of industries. Tech Advisors offers a full range of services for businesses including an all-inclusive monthly price, Cloud Services, onsite management, project work, Compliance reports, 24-hour/365-day Help Desk Support, data backup and recovery, e-mail/spam protection, and more. The firm is a 2016 recipient of the Boston Business Journal “Fast 50” award, as well as a 2015 recipient of the Boston Business Journal “Pacesetters” award, placing the company in the top 70 of the region’s fastest growing businesses. Tech Advisors maintains offices at 20 Park Plaza, Boston, MA, and 266 Main Street, Suite 15, Medfield, MA. For additional information please visit their website at www.tech-adv.com/cloud, email info@tech-adv.com, or call (508) 356-5565.



