Library Partners Press Recognizes Outstanding Achievements in Writing and Publishing
Announcing the Gail O'Day Award for Poetry and the David Coates Award for Non-Fiction
The Gail O'Day Award for Poetry recognizes outstanding achievements in poetry. Dr. O'Day served as Dean of the School of Divinity from 2010 until 2018 and prepared religious leaders to teach, preach, and make a positive, enduring difference in congregations, schools, and communities -- establishing innovative programming and strengthening the School’s identity as a place where students are equipped to be agents of justice, compassion and reconciliation in congregations and other ministry settings. Throughout her career, Gail O'Day relied on poetry -- individual poems and collections alike -- to guide her teaching, sermons, and reading life.
The David Coates Award for Non-Fiction honors outstanding achievements in non-fiction, including histories, memoir, and creative non-fiction. Dr. Coates was an expert on American politics, economy and society, and he was a prolific scholar and author of books, articles, and blog posts on capitalism, immigration, and presidents. Coates believed that writers had an obligation to share their knowledge and expertise by publishing their work -- not just via traditional "academic publishing," but by exploiting the technologies and efficiencies of late-model hybrid/indie publishing platforms, such as Library Partners Press.
Meanwhile, Library Partners Press has already announced its 2018 award winners: https://librarypartnerspress.org/lpp-award-winners/
Please join us as we celebrate the best of the best: https://www.canva.com/design/DADGJ8jhpuQ/276CzKxn7VtPl3YXkZDC-A/view?website.
Library Partners Press
Library Partners Press
3367586181
email us here