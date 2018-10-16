Gas Money Pictures is poised to take over Cannes 2019
[LOS ANGELES (OCTOBER 15, 2018)] – Gas Money Pictures has announced plans today to premiere the studio’s newest animated content at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival Marche du Film. The Los Angeles-based studio launched several animated shorts previously at Cannes in May of 2018, including “Hollywould" an edgy new animated comedy featuring literal fruits, nuts and flakes as its characters, parodies film culture, society, and the human condition. And based on the success of Hollywould’s Cannes screening, Gas Money Pictures is completing post on the tenth episode of this Ultra-High definition series, featuring the voice talents of Corin Nemec (Parker Lewis Can’t Lose), David Faustino (Married with Children), Tone Loc (Wild Thing), Jenny Curtis (Modern Family), Lori Marie (The World Famous Comedy Store) and Harland Williams (There’s Something about Mary).
In addition to Hollywould, the Cannes screenings included “Mr. Wiggles Save the World” an animated family comedy with a six-tentacled heroic alien who saves the world after assuming the form of a family’s small puppy and “Dinosaur Attack on Kung Fu Island” a teen adventure following two castaways as they use their kung fu skills to defeat the island’s robotic dinosaur menace.
Full UHD pilots of both “Wiggles” and “Dinosaur Attack” are currently in production and expect to be casting voice talent in the coming weeks. Demographics for "Mr. Wiggles" will be ages children to teens, whereas “Dinosaur Attack” is geared toward the teen to adult audience.
Gas Money Pictures was founded by film and television veterans James L. Bills and J. Horton with partner Paul C. Norman. GMP’s Animation Studio is producing animated shows for networks both on streaming as well as in other emerging platforms. All animation is created in GMP's North Hollywood studio, under the supervision of veteran Director of Animation Jesse Yang. The studios’ 2019 Marche du Film screenings are scheduled to include; “Ghosties” a fun, spooky adventure series (family/all ages), “C084” an edgy and comedic look at recruits in a 1980's Navy boot camp (teens - adults), and “Earth Year 2020” the world as seen through the inspiration of 1950's futurists (teens - adults.)
"Gas Money Pictures is dedicated to creating new animated content that entertains all ages and demographics” says James L. Bills, partner at Gas Money Pictures.
