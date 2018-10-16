CJIS Solutions now offers MalwareBytes Endpoint Protection
CJIS Solutions is pleased to announce that we offer MalwareBytes Endpoint Protection in a fully managed cloud based model.
Anyone who has had a computer infection knows that the first thing anyone will tell you is to "download MalwareBytes and run a scan". It's the industry go-to first step in remediation for a contaminated computer from malware, viruses, spyware, and more. Now with the new MalwareBytes Endpoint Protection, you can eliminate other antivirus products and use a single, comprehensive solution that protects your computer by the industry leaders.
IMPORTANT FEATURES YOU CAN'T IGNORE
• Lightweight software that keeps your computer running fast
• The LEADER in threat protection at your fingertips
• Web Protection Prevents access to malicious websites, ad networks, scammer networks, and bad neighborhoods
• Exploit Mitigation Proactively detects and blocks attempts to abuse vulnerabilities and remotely execute code on the endpoint
• Application Hardening Reduces vulnerability exploit surface and proactively detects fingerprinting attempts used by advanced attacks
• Application Behavior Protection Prevents applications from being leveraged to infect the endpoint
• Anomaly Detection Proactively identifies viruses and malware through machine learning techniques
• Ransomware Mitigation Detects and blocks ransomware via behavioral monitoring technology
• Centrally Managed so you can manage all of your devices from one dashboard without the need to physically manage each one.
YOU MANAGE OR WE MANAGE
Whether you're hands on with your IT or would rather not be bothered, CJIS Solutions' staff is as flexible as you need them to be. Configurable policies and settings will help detail your installation for your exact needs.
CJIS Solutions is Built from Day 1 around the CJIS Security Policy, CJIS Solutions has been the leader in providing CJIS Compliant cloud hosted products and space for law enforcement. From raw storage and compute platforms to simple every day products like E-Mail, Data Backup, and 2 Factor Authentication, CJIS Solutions has lead the way and been ahead of the curve.
