OCCAR to Deliver Update on Mobile Deployable Communications in Warsaw next January

SMi Reports: OCCAR-EA to present at Mobile Deployable Communications Conference.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 12th annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference will return to Warsaw, Poland from the 31 January - 1 February 2019, bringing together a global audience of more than 120 tactical communications programme managers and solution providers.
Conference organisers, SMi Group are delighted to announce OCCAR have confirmed their participation and two new speakers have been added to highly the focused agenda:
1) Mr Charles Chedhomme, Commercial, Finance and Programme Management Support Officer, ESSOR Programme, OCCAR
2) Dr Fulvio Arreghini, Technical Specialist, ESSOR Programme Division, OCCAR
Will jointly brief on: ESSOR TLM approach in supporting the coalition interoperability
They will be joining a senior speaker line-up of 23 military communications experts, including senior military personnel in the J6 Command and Control Directorate, Polish General Staff.
With the ability to effectively communicate driving the tempo of the modern battlespace, the need to know ‘where I am, where my friends are and where the enemy is’ remains fundamental for the success of any operation. This critical requirement has become ever more vital as militaries deploy in degraded environments and face asymmetrical threats and electronic warfare technologies which risk disrupting the ability to effectively operate.
Mobile Deployable Communications Conference 2019
Conference: Warsaw, Poland, 31 January - 1 February 2019
