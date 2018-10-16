Mareva Marciano: Passion and Philanthropy
Family, Fashion and PhilanthropyLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mareva Georges Marciano is a woman of extraordinary character with an astonishing desire to make a difference in the world. In 2016, Paul Marciano, co-founder of Guess, and Mareva were married in Bora Bora. They have four children: Ella Marciano, Nicolai Marciano, Ryan Marciano, and Gia Marciano. The passion for family, fashion and fight as an advocate for protecting children and women of abuse are central to who she is today and leaves many of her followers wanting to see what is in store for the future. The trust between Mareva and Paul Marciano is priceless. Philanthropic work is shared within the family from distributing clothing to the poor in Polynesia to the preservation of art. The work towards helping victims of abuse remains critical for the next generation of women. These are the endeavors that are seen by the public. What happens in the private sector would be a clear indication to the masses of what friends and family have been saying for years. Mareva is the true essence of what Miss Universe pageant in 1991 saw in her when she was crowned Miss Universe.
