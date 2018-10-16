AV-Comparatives Releases September 2018 Results of their Real-World and Malware Protection Test.
AV-Comparatives’ Real-World Protection Test for September 2018 is based on a test set of real live test cases (malicious URLs found in the field). The detailed overall result reports that are released in July and December also contain a false-alarm test and lists the awards that the security products reached based on their overall scores during the respective five-month period.
Malware Protection Test
The Malware Protection Test assesses a security program’s ability to protect a system against malicious files. The methodology used for each product tested is as follows: prior to execution, all the test samples are subjected to on-access and on-demand scans by the security program, with each of these being done both offline and online. Any samples that have not been detected by any of these scans are then executed on the test system, with Internet/cloud access available, to allow e.g. behavioural detection features to come into play.
Even products that sometimes reach 100% protection rates in a test do not always protect against all threats on the web. It only shows that they were able to block 100% of the widespread malicious samples used in a test. Users are also advised to keep their system and third-party applications up-to-date/patched as this can dramatically decrease the risk posed by exploits.
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing to check whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance, which is globally recognized.
The results can be used by editors / media / bloggers etc. for free. Please give as source https://www.av-comparatives.org
