AV-Comparatives releases Enterprise Endpoint Protection Test - Factsheet August September 2018

Tested Products Enterprise

Test Results Enterprise

Logo AV-Comparatives

16 enterprise products tested! The independent security software testing lab AV-Comparatives released a a large scale Enterprise Security Endpoint Test.

AV-Comparatives tested 16 leading enterprise security products for Windows.

The independent security software testing lab AV-Comparatives released a a large scale Enterprise Security Endpoint Test with the August-September 2018 results of their Business Main-Test Series. 16 enterprise products are covered in the report.

This short fact sheet for our Business Main-Test Series, containing the results of the Business Malware Protection Test (September) and Business Real-World Protection Test (August-September). The full report, including the Performance Test and product reviews, will be released in December.

The factsheet can be downloaded from here:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/corporate-reviews/

