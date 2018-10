AV-Comparatives releases Enterprise Endpoint Protection Test - Factsheet August September 2018

Tested Products Enterprise Test Results Enterprise Logo AV-Comparatives

16 enterprise products tested! The independent security software testing lab AV-Comparatives released a a large scale Enterprise Security Endpoint Test.

INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, October 16, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- AV-Comparatives tested 16 leading enterprise security products for Windows.The independent security software testing lab AV-Comparatives released a a large scale Enterprise Security Endpoint Test with the August-September 2018 results of their Business Main-Test Series . 16 enterprise products are covered in the report.This short fact sheet for our Business Main-Test Series, containing the results of the Business Malware Protection Test (September) and Business Real-World Protection Test (August-September). The full report, including the Performance Test and product reviews, will be released in December.The factsheet can be downloaded from here: