AV-Comparatives releases Enterprise Endpoint Protection Test - Factsheet August September 2018
The independent security software testing lab AV-Comparatives released a a large scale Enterprise Security Endpoint Test with the August-September 2018 results of their Business Main-Test Series. 16 enterprise products are covered in the report.
This short fact sheet for our Business Main-Test Series, containing the results of the Business Malware Protection Test (September) and Business Real-World Protection Test (August-September). The full report, including the Performance Test and product reviews, will be released in December.
The factsheet can be downloaded from here:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/corporate-reviews/
