Cindy Ashton’s “Innovation Uncorked” Launches North American Tour; Premieres January 2019 on e360TV

Coming to Toronto, Las Vegas, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Phoenix & San Diego Teaches Entrepreneurs, CEO’s and Executives Disruptive Business Training

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cindy Ashton, CEO of Speaker Stardom Booking Agency, announces the launching of a new television show, “Innovation Uncorked.”

“Innovation Uncorked” will have Ashton taking Entrepreneurs, CEOs and business executives through a series of experiences designed to open up their creative thinking, and connect them with others at a live event of the same name. Those experiences come from Ashton’s 22 years as a disruptor in the business of training CEOs and executives at many large companies.

The live events taking place during her “Innovation Uncorked” tour will be taped for presentation on the television show when it premieres in January 2019, giving executives a chance to have a moment in the television spotlight.

The first live event took place in early September. The next one takes place October 19th in Toronto, followed by six more in Las Vegas, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Phoenix and San Diego.

Each event starts off with a red-carpet entrance with Ashton interviewing attendees for their moment in the spotlight. Once the experience starts, Ashton draws from her background as a performing artist to teach the executive participants how create massive influence and change in their business. She will also demonstrate how they can create out of the box strategies to excite customers about their brands.

The participatory event will have executives working with each other, forging connections and learning how to share their new visions for their products and brands. Those new visions and strategies will be shown in the television show when it premieres in January.

In addition to video from each live event, each show’s episode will have a weekly segment with Jeff Hoffman of Priceline and advisor to the White House and the UN. Other guests will include Scott Jech, a speaker and author who went from living in a trailer home to building a multi-million-dollar company in less than three years; Andrea Payne, an expert and consultant on how to win in negotiations using psychology; Cassandra Bach a fertility coach from “Wanna Get Knocked Up” which knocks out women's fears to get and keep them knocked up to make their baby dreams come true. Dave Kenney and Susan Kenney, of Emergo Recovery, have revolutionized treatment with ‘Actualized Recovery’ - a neurological approach to life-long recovery and well-being. Ashton will also have interviews with a variety of CEOs and executives who created innovative strategies catapulting their major businesses even higher.

“Innovation Uncorked” will debut on e360TV, an on-demand, interactive streaming tv available 24/7. Through its latest proprietary technology, built on an OTT platform, e360tv is visible on 186 million screens via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Smart TV’s, smart devices, and computers.

e360tv provides viewers with a “lean-back” technology that allows them to tailor their viewing experiences to their personal preferences, locations, demographics, and online profiles. e360tv is part of the Canna Media Network (CMN).

About Cindy Ashton

By age 3 Cindy Ashton was already wearing sequins, singing classics and dancing around her living room to her audience of millions. Since then she has worked with Broadway directors, Emmy winners and countless others gracing thousands of stages. After over 20 years as a singer/entertainer, she is now the award-winning TV host of Cindy Uncorked on e360tv. Bringing her flare for stage craft to the speaking world, Cindy is also a professional speaker, presentation strategist and CEO of Speaker Stardom Booking Agency. She has received awards from former president Obama and Queen Elizabeth II for her lifetime of volunteerism, and has appeared in multiple media including ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and Inc. Magazine.

Born with a 20% chance of living, heart failure and structural damage, Cindy has undergone multiple heart surgeries and has lived with chronic illness her whole life. Despite it all, she has gone on to build a successful business, be highly regarded as an expert in her field and become masterful on stage as a speaker and performer. She models how to live outside the lines with grace, inspiring to all who cross her path.

Graduating on the Dean’s list, Cindy holds an Honors Bachelor’s degree in Music and Kinesiology (specialization Relaxation Therapy) from York University and has studied with Randolph Academy for the Performing Arts, Second City, Royal Conservatory of Music and Livent of Canada.

Canadian born, Cindy lives in the United States under a green card for a person of “extraordinary ability” and is considered to be in the top one percent in her field of training, speaking, and performing. She is an authority on presentation skills, speaking voice, body language, content delivery, and leadership presence.

Vivacious and unstoppable, Cindy has toured North America giving thousands of keynote speeches, trainings and seminars in sectors from education to corporate, and wellness to small business. She has spoken at the University of Toronto, Princess Margaret Hospital, Orange Coast College, MetLife and many more.