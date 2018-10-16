Heavy Fire: Red Shadow Now Available on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®VR, and PC; Coming to Xbox One October 19
Mastiff’s 360° fixed-position first-person shooter offers white-knuckle arcade-style actionSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attention, recruits! Video game publisher and developer Mastiff is proud to announce that Heavy Fire: Red Shadow, the next action-packed installment in the Heavy Fire series, is now available for download on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system from Sony, PlayStation®VR for PS4™, and Steam® for Windows PC. Heavy Fire: Red Shadow will be released on the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X on October 19.
Additionally, a PS4™ special edition of Heavy Fire: Red Shadow is available exclusively at Walmart for $19.99, and includes the PS VR version of the game at no additional cost - a $9.99 savings!
Prepare for battle by watching the Heavy Fire: Red Shadow launch trailer on the Mastiff YouTube channel at youtu.be/RLFlU310BGk.
About Heavy Fire: Red Shadow
Set in the not-so-distant future, tension between a bold North Korea and the United States have been stretched beyond their breaking point.
In Heavy Fire: Red Shadow players lace themselves up in the tattered combat boots of Sgt. Will, who narrowly survived a North Korean missile attack on Guam designed to knock out its defenses, and now finds himself almost single-handedly trying to repulse a large-scale North Korean raid.
Step onto the unforgiving battlefield, establish a beachhead, and holdfast behind a turret-mounted machine gun. A brutal and unceasing onslaught of enemy forces will attempt to flank and eliminate Sgt. Will from every angle as he and a few surviving comrades rain hell upon anything that crosses their sights.
• 360° White-knuckle Action! Use a devastatingly powerful turret-mounted machine gun and rocket launcher combo to mow down enemies in 360° across eight stages in Campaign Mode, or fight non-stop in Endless Mode.
• Call in Support! Call in supply drops and support from elite infantry troops, fighter aircraft, attack helicopters, and more.
• Get Promoted and Powered Up! With more than 30 unlockable Field Promotions, players earn power-ups to upgrade and customize their machine gun, rocket launcher, health, and support skills.
• The Right Tools for the Job! Experience a new level of exciting gameplay with Mixer support on Xbox One, the style and function of RAZER CHROMA support on PC, and the immersion of PS VR support on PS4™ (included free in the physical edition of Heavy Fire: Red Shadow, available exclusively at Walmart, or with pre-order on PS4™).
Visit www.heavyfireredshadow.com for key information, video, screenshots, and more.
About Mastiff
Mastiff is a publisher of fun, easy-to-pick-up-and-play games on all platforms including those from Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Microsoft, Nintendo, PC, and online gaming. Founded in 2002, having recently celebrated their 15th Anniversary, Mastiff is proud to have released games in virtually every genre including action, adventure, casual, FPS, RPG, and music. www.mastiff-games.com
Heavy Fire: Red Shadow ©2018 Mastiff. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
