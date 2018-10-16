Home Sweet Home Now Available on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®VR, and Xbox One
Uncover sinister secrets buried deep within the Thai spirit world in this terrifying first-person survival horror game from Mastiff and Yggdrazil GroupSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video game publisher and developer Mastiff is excited to announce the release of Home Sweet Home, a much-anticipated first-person survival horror game set in Thailand and deeply inspired by Thai mythology, lore, and beliefs.
Home Sweet Home is now available for download on the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, as well as the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system from Sony, and PlayStation®VR for PS4™. A physical edition of Home Sweet Home, which includes the base game and PS VR mode, is also now available at GameStop stores across North America.
About Home Sweet Home
The first in a series of terrifying first-person horror games, Home Sweet Home throws players into a dark and twisted labyrinth where a miasma of fear fills the air, dread bleeds through cracks in the ceiling and seeps down through broken floorboards, and anxiety grows stronger with every step.
After a long night filled with mourning and sorrow over the recent disappearance of his wife, Tim awakens to find himself in a strange, dilapidated building instead of the comfort of his own home. Confused, he desperately begins to search for an escape while trying to locate his wife, avoiding malevolent spirits and unveiling sinister secrets in the process.
● Gripping Thai Horror – A dark narrative guided by Thai lore, myths, and beliefs captivate players, keeping their palms sweating and pulses pounding with fear
● Sharpen Wits, Not Blades – Without weapons to defend against the evil spirits, players must rely on their wits and senses in order to survive
● Nicely Tied Together – The use of stealth and investigative skills offers gameplay variety and a chance for players to breathe, but not for long....
● Face Your Fears – Experience a new level of first-person fear and immersion with the available PS VR mode
About Mastiff
Mastiff is a publisher of fun, easy-to-pick-up-and-play games on all platforms including those from Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Microsoft, Nintendo, PC, and online gaming. Founded in 2002, having recently celebrated their 15th Anniversary, Mastiff is proud to have released games in virtually every genre including action, adventure, casual, FPS, RPG, and music. www.mastiff-games.com
About Yggdrazil Group
Yggdrazil is the top visual effects, animation, and VR studios in Thailand, which provides full post-production services and production support for commercials, feature films, game cinematics, TV series’ and VR360. With extremely talented artists and high-end equipment, Yggdrazil turns creative visions into reality. www.ygg-cg.com
