centertec bolsters commitment to Virtual Reality education, adds Zach Grossman as Director of Education
centertec, the worlds best Virtual Reality Experience and Entertainment Center, just got a lot smarter.
“I’m so excited to have found a company that shares my vision for Virtual Reality (VR) as a major educational tool. centertec has already helped facilitate over 100 lessons in VR across age groups from Pre-K though High School and is poised to introduce interactive learning experiences to the masses - that is a big deal that not a lot of other companies can claim.” said Zach Grossman.
After hosting more than 100 centertec GO! VR education classes over this past summer, centertec is forging a leadership path for VR Education, Edutainment and VR / AR school programs.
“Our innovative Education programs prove the centertec business model is exactly what people are looking for in entertainment and STEM edutainment for their families” said Bill Tustin.
“I’ve always been into new technology and have been an early adopter for as long as I can remember. As I grew older I realized the potential of technology as a tool to help make the world a better place and I began to focus on education. Now students from all over the world can access information and interact with experiences like never before. The vast possibilities of Virtual Reality are overwhelming and we’re only just getting started.” Said Zach.
centertec has a Virtual Reality showroom inside the Oxford Valley Mall and encourages individuals, groups, or even large parties (up to 150 people!) to visit. Additionally, centertec travels to schools, organizations, and events and partners with businesses to provide expertise.
