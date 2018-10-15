THE MUSEUM OF LATIN AMERICAN ART (MOLAA) PRESENTS Día Los Muertos Exhibition.
Beyond the Earth and the Sky will run from September 26- November 11, 2018.
- The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) presents Beyond the Earth and the Sky, a carefully curated exhibition that will celebrate Día Los Muertos. MOLAA’s Día de los Muertos Exhibition is a juried display of art and altars open to artists residing in Southern California. The art and altars will be displayed to the public from September 26th through November 11th, 2018 in the MOLAA Education Gallery and are featured as a part of MOLAA’s Día de los Muertos curriculum.
Assured that the dead would be insulted by mourning or sadness, Dia de los Muertos celebrates the lives of the deceased with food, drink, parties, and activities the dead enjoyed in life. Dia de los Muertos recognizes death as a natural part of the human experience, a continuum with birth, childhood, and growing up to become a contributing member of the community. On Dia de los Muertos, the dead are also a part of the community, awakened from their eternal sleep to share celebrations with their loved ones.
The holiday is celebrated throughout Latin America, Dia de los Muertos is most strongly associated with Mexico, where the tradition originated.
“MOLAA has embraced Día de los Muertos and we’re pleased to present a robust example of this time-honored celebration. Our exhibition and festival will delight traditionalists as well as those who are discovering Día de los Muertos for the first time,” explains Dr. Lourdes Ramos, President & CEO of the Museum of Latin American Art.
The MOLAA Dia De Los Muertos Festival begins on Thursday, October 27, 2018, 10:00am – 5:00pm.
Explore Día de los Muertos, a vibrant celebration of life and loved ones at MOLAA's annual family festival! Learn more about this cultural tradition through art workshops, live performances, gallery tours, face painting, food and unique craft vendors. Día de los Muertos attire strongly encouraged - Come dressed as a calavera!
Free After School Workshop: Sugar Skull Masks
October 31, 2018
3:30 – 5:00pm
Come make Sugar Skull Masks with us at this special Día de los Muertos workshop for kids! Engage in hands-on art making activities to celebrate Day of the Dead. All materials will be provided. This is a drop-in workshop. Space is limited! Free for children 12 and under.
Free After School Workshop: Mini Nichos
November 1, 2018
3:30 – 5:00pm
Celebrate and honor loved ones by making a Mini Nicho with us at this special Día de los Muertos workshop for kids! Engage in hands-on art making activities to celebrate Day of the Dead. All materials will be provided. This is a drop-in workshop. Space is limited! Free for children 12 and under.
Free After School Workshop: Butterfly Banderitas
November 2, 2018
3:30 – 5:00pm
Welcome the return of the spirits and make butterfly banderitas with us at this special Día de los Muertos workshop for kids! Engage in hands-on art making activities to celebrate Day of the Dead. All materials will be provided. This is a drop-in workshop. Space is limited! Free for children 12 and under.
The Museum of Latin American Art is located at: 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach, Calif. 90802
. Hours: Sun., Wed., Fri. and Sat., 11:00am – 5:00pm, Thursday, 11:00am - 9:00pm
Admission: $10.00 General/ $7.00 Students (w/ID) and seniors (65+) Members and kids under 12 Free. Free Admission every Sunday sponsored by Target
Info: (562) 437-1689 or www.molaa.org.
About the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) The internationally recognized Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) was founded in 1996 in Long Beach, California and serves the greater Los Angeles area. MOLAA is the only museum in the United States dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American and Latino art. In 2007 MOLAA unveiled its newly renovated and expanded campus designed by prominent Mexican architect, Manuel Rosen. The expansion more than doubled the Museum's size adding a 15,000-square foot sculpture garden. In 2017, Dr. Lourdes Ramos became the first Latina to hold the position of President and CEO in the museum’s 20 plus year history.
With its physical expansion complete, MOLAA’s focus is on strengthening its collection, that now numbers over 1,600 works of art and maintaining its position as a multidisciplinary institution providing cross-cultural dialogue.
