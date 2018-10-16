There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 153,925 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Launches Fun L.A. Cause Helping Moms Fund Kids Fun

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good will reward referrals made by Los Angeles moms to help fund creative education, event tickets, and summer camp.

— Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good launches fun social cause helping moms fund kids fun. Every time a mom makes a referral to enable the staffing agency to make a placement and a finder's fee is earned; mom will receive a funding reward for creative education (Art, Dance, Music), ticket events (music, sports, and theater), or summer camp.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join L.A.'s funnest cause, and never pay for a good time again. I launched the cause to honor my mom who made life fun and rewarding."

How Moms Participate in Fund Kids Fun

Moms live in L.A., and make referrals (candidate or company) to earn funding rewards for kids fun.

Moms can meet Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman in person at one of our invite only parties (Fun French Brunch, 40 and 50 is Beautiful Dinner Experience, French Social Happy Hour).

Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love helping L.A. moms fund their kids fun; and save money for the important things like college (for the kids), retirement, or a vacation far away from the kids."

About

Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering/IT, and Marketing/Sales professionals. We reward referrals with fun life experiences. We sponsor www.OurMomsWork.org.

Our Moms Work is a Santa Monica based community service sponsored by Recruiting for Good; offering cost free personal career mentoring services. In 2019, coming out with funded services to offset the cost of running a business for mom entrepreneurs and business owners. Our fun mission..."When we love life...the party never ends." www.OurMomsWork.org

