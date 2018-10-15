Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group Introduces MoxiWorks Platform, Single Sign-On, Robust Tools
Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group Introduces MoxiWorks Platform, Single Sign-On Bridge, Robust ToolsCHICAGO, IL, USA, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Nagy, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group, has announced that the firm has signed an agreement with MoxiWorks, the cutting edge technology platform. Scalable and compatible with existing systems, both locally and nationally, MoxiWorks delivers an interactive and intuitive Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) and offers a robust Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, along with their extensive suite of tools and services.
“We are thrilled to provide our agents with the MoxiWorks tech platform,” said Nagy. “Agents are going to love the single sign-on bridge to a suite of tools. MoxiWorks will enable them to work more efficiently and effectively as it meets consumers on their terms with technology that is cool, easy to use, and effective.”
MoxiWorks is an open platform that contains crucial resources for agents to conduct business. Connected tools talk to each other as clients flow through a sale or purchase. Emerging technologies can be easily plugged-in to the API-friendly open platform. Moxi Present is the MLS-connected tool that offers interactive presentations to help real estate professionals advise and guide their clients. Moxi Engage, MoxiWorks’ productivity CRM, is so much more than a traditional CRM. It helps agents increase their sales and repeat business by managing their entire sphere and sales cycle from first point of contact to transaction close and beyond. In fact, real estate agents who adopt Moxi Engage to market to their spheres of influence see an average 38% increase in transactions in a year.
This year, KoenigRubloff agents have benefitted from training sessions with well-known real estate guru Matthew Ferrara, who is a key Advisor to MoxiWorks. At training workshops in July, Matthew shared additional insight with KoenigRubloff agents about how to use the platform to grow their business.
ABOUT MOXIWORKS
MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 110,000 agents and 55 brokerages nationwide. MoxiWorks’ integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that drastically increases agents’ repeat and referral business by 40%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. Named one of the 10 Best Cloud Solution Providers of 2018 by Industry Era, the open platform known as the Moxi Cloud has tools from more than 40 partners that plug and play to create unique brokerage solutions. MoxiWorks also powers the LeadingRE Cloud. More information at moxiworks.com.
ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES KOENIGRUBLOFF REALTY GROUP
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group is a full-service real estate firm with nearly 1,500 real estate professionals and staff in 23 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, Western Suburban communities and Harbor Country, Michigan. Deep local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the top real estate brand in the nation. Affiliated and ancillary services in the form of HomeServices Lending, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance complete the comprehensive services offered to clients. Visit KoenigRubloff.com.
