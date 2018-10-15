There were 438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 153,738 in the last 365 days.

G Smart Community Launches app to great success

HONG KONG, CHINA, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G Smart Community launched their App to today with much anticipation after teasing news began circulating since late September. Members flock to the launch event in Hong Kong and enjoyed an afternoon of sharing session, while downloading the App to their mobile devices, instantly trying out various functions within the App.

The presentation itself was conducted in a very professional yet light-hearted way and included members of various nationalities. Members went through an introduction to the functions of the App and had fun before a short tea break, followed by a hands-on session to try the App themselves.

It might also be worth noting that during the event, the price of ETH soared to 222USD, a high price recorded for the past weeks where it averages in the 190USD range. Such is the force of the G Smart Community!

