G Smart Community Launches app to great success
The presentation itself was conducted in a very professional yet light-hearted way and included members of various nationalities. Members went through an introduction to the functions of the App and had fun before a short tea break, followed by a hands-on session to try the App themselves.
It might also be worth noting that during the event, the price of ETH soared to 222USD, a high price recorded for the past weeks where it averages in the 190USD range. Such is the force of the G Smart Community!
Kat Burns
Global News&Media
-----
email us here