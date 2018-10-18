High-Quality Dental Implants in Reading Starting at $2,000

Dental implants in Reading are available from Berks County dentists at ADS

Affordable Dental Solutions offers the city of Reading dental implants that are high quality and low priced.

READING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While other Berks County dentists may charge thousands for dental implants, the team of dentists at Affordable Dental Solutions in Reading strives to make sure high-quality dental care is affordable and accessible for patients.

Dental implants in Reading start at only $2,000. This low price includes the abutment and crown.

“Dental implants are so popular because they look and feel no different than a patient’s natural teeth,” explains Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, dentist in Reading.

In addition to dental implants, dentures in Reading are also available. Full dentures cost only $650 per arch while partial dentures cost only $750 per arch. Implant-retained dentures, which help stabilize existing dentures, are available for only $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s full lower dentures.

To learn more about dentures and dental implants available in Reading from ADS, request an appointment with the team of Berks County dentists today by visiting http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/. ADS also features locations in Easton, West Chester, Lansdale, and Pottstown.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

The History and Transformation of Affordable Dental Solutions in Reading