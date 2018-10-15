Auto/Mate Integrates DMS with DocuBizz
Invoice workflow solution streamlines accounts payable processes in auto dealerships
"DocuBizz is an innovative, cloud-based software that can easily save hundreds of hours per month at a typical dealership,” said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate Dealership Systems.
“Integrating with Auto/Mate’s Accounting Suite was cost effective and allows us to offer our solutions to a wider base of auto dealers in the U.S.,” said Mads Toksvaerd, founder and CEO of DocuBizz. “Auto/Mate users can expect the same level of simplicity and time-saving features from our software as they currently experience from their DMS.”
When integrated into the DMS, the DocuBizz workflow solution offers the following benefits to single and multi-location auto dealers:
• Eliminates data entry for invoices
• Eliminates having to email invoices from person to person for approval
• PO’s are automatically matched to invoices. The PO content automatically populates on the invoice and then does the accounting. The PO information and invoice are automatically filed together in DocuBizz for future easy reference
• Allows easy scrutiny of invoices, ensuring you pay only what you’re supposed to
• The entire detailed invoice is readily available and easily searchable making comparisons quick and easy regardless of department or time frame
• Allows any dealership, big or small, to look up any original invoice and its history in seconds
• Automates cost distribution and booking
• Increases speed and accountability
• Cloud-based so there’s no demand on your IT infrastructure
• Low transparent and fixed cost
Auto/Mate's integration program, Open/Mate, is based on open standards, allowing third-party vendors to easily integrate with the DMS.
For more information visit www.automate.com
About DocuBizz
Across 1,000+ dealerships with over 15,000 users, the DocuBizz solution digitizes and automates the processing of ALL supplier invoices regardless of source and format.
It includes registration and data entry, purchase order matching, approval, cost distribution and automatic booking of all approved supplier invoices directly into your DMS. DocuBizz is fully integrated with the majority of dealership management system (DMS) brands.
DocuBizz allows dealerships of all sizes to automate the “busy work,” including data entry and getting the invoice in front of the right person(s) for approval. With automatic PO matching, cost distribution and booking directly in your DMS, DocuBizz is a proven accounts payable automation solution that saves time, money and increases the speed and quality of decision making.
About Auto/Mate
Auto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,400 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.
Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,200 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.
