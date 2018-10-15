Jasper Peak to Offer Cryptocurrency Trading Loans

Jasper Peak uncomplicates the lending process for the cryptocurrency and Forex CFD markets. Traders are approved in 3 easy steps.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrency loans are now a viable option for online traders. Jasper Peak uncomplicates the lending process for the cryptocurrency and Forex CFD markets. Traders are approved in 3 easy steps.

About Jasper Peak:

Jasper Peak offers private loans for crypto traders around the world. They provide financing options for their clients in Forex CFDs and cryptocurrency trading. Anyone with pre-existing live trading accounts along with pre-approved Forex CFDs or cryptocurrency brokers may apply. The process requires submitting a loan application with required documents. Lending specialists examine each case. All client information is secured and remains private.

How Jasper Peak Crypto Loans Works:

Jasper Peak streamlines the lending process. It maintains a straightforward and as easy to understand process as possible for all of their international clients. Cryptocurrency and Forex CFD loans can be acquired in 3 easy steps. Apply online by:

• Step 1: choosing the amount needed along with the repayment period

• Step 2: filling out a simple form

• Step 3: submitting the requested documents



Once approved, traders can receive funds credited to their trading accounts within 24 hours. Loan agreements are immediately sent to approved traders. Once signed, scanned and returned to Jasper Peak, traders receive funds credited to their trading accounts within 24 hours. A trained staff assists with the application process and any question that may arise.



Advantages of Trading in the Cryptocurrency Market:

Cryptocurrencies offer wealth creation opportunities unlike what have existed before. There are many advantages in crypto. The major ones are:

• privacy

• immutability

• faster transactions

• no mediator

The crypto market environment is 24/7, with no pattern day trading rule, is volatile, and is a simple market dynamic. According to CoinMarketCap, there are 2,054 cryptocurrencies comprising 14,498 market as of October 2018. Bitcoin’s dominance has lessened, but is still over 50%. Investor confidence grows as new advantages are found and cryptos enter the market. CFD advantages include margin trading, lack of taxes, wide availability, and favorable swaps.



(PR by Muller and Green)