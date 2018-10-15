SwissCFD, the IFCOMM-backed Broker, Launches a New IB Program

SwissCFD announces the launch of a new Introducing Broker program. The firm is widely open to partnerships with individual traders and affiliate companies.

BELIZE CITY, BELIZE CITY, BELIZE, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwissCFD is an official IFCOMM-backed trading broker, which offers a wide range of financial instruments. Trading options include forex, indices, commodities (such as precious metals, oil, and gas), CFDs, cryptocurrencies and even algorithmic trading. The company stands out in the exchange industry with low spreads and an advanced bonus scheme. Its services comprise security of investors’ funds, qualitative customers support various languages and personally-tailored business solutions. Essential features of SwissCFD’s platform are the high liquidity rate and the exquisite leverage of 1:500.

Now, SwissCFD announces the launch of a new Introducing Broker (IB) program. The firm is widely open to partnerships, both with individual traders and affiliate companies. The IB program though is a premium business solution which includes excelled profits for each side. It aims to expand the SwissCFD’s family through professional mediators, offering them and their clients' adequate remuneration via an upscale referral system. The company naturally provides a full spectrum of tools and advantages as marketing materials, data access, trading reliefs, and swift payments.

What is an IFCOMM-supported broker?

SwissCFD is proud to be a member of the IFCOMM network since that assures another layer of trustworthiness to its services. IFCOMM is an international financial commission which regulates the trading alliance between investors and brokers companies. It deals with complaints and disputes that may arise during the trading process. The self-administrated association operates on a case-by-case basis and holds a fair compensation fund which can refund affected parties. The insurance can reach up to $100,000 USD for a single argument. The commission serves as a legal arbitrator and as such, it works exclusively with certified brokers with probed licenses. IFCOMM increases constantly and already has members from more than five continents. Its ultimate goal is not only to keep growing internationally but to create a safe, global trading environment.

More information regarding the IB program of SwissCFD is publicly available at the official website of the Broker: https://www.swisscfd.com/

The complete list of IFCOMM members can be found at: https://www.ifcomm.org/our-members/



