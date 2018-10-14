Gov. Andrew Cuomo is secretly moving convicted sex offenders from prisons into group homes

The Cuomo administration is breaking numerous state and federal laws and is protecting countless sexual predators

Similar to the Catholic Church almost all sexual assaults are covered-up internally

I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator's dream.” — Stephen DeProspero - a former NYS caregiver & convicted sexual predator

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governor Andrew Cuomo has been illegally placing convicted sex offenders and felons into group homes, this has been happening for years according to the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD).

The Jonathan Carey Foundation has done enough research to date to advise the general public that this is happening on a wide-scale basis and is without question a state-wide problem that directly places our most vulnerable population at grave risk of sexual assaults and rapes.

How anyone in any position of power could be part of such a corruption scheme is beyond comprehension and unconscionable. Who is worse, the sexual predators and pedophiles like Larry Nassar, or those that literally assist and protect the sexual predators so they can continue to rape, violate and severely damage more lives? We all know the answer.

The Jonathan Carey Foundation is also uncovering another scheme of epic proportion in which most individuals that are raping little boys and girls in New York State are getting minuscule sentences or only probation.

Here are two of dozens of examples of sexual predators living in group homes that we have located so far to give you an idea of what is going on in New York State;

A 68 year old male level 3 sex offender with high risk of re-offending getting 3 years probation, his victim was a 13 years old girl.

A 46 year old male level 3 sex offender with high risk of re-offending getting 5 years probation, his victim was a 6 year old girl.

New York State penal law 260.25 says it is a felony crime to endanger the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, yet the Cuomo administration is ignoring this law.

“A person is guilty of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree when he knowingly acts in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a person who is unable to care for himself or herself because of physical disability, mental disease or defect.

Endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree is a class E felony.”

The Jonathan Carey Foundation is bringing these illegal and extremely dangerous matters to the forefront and has located close to 60 sexual predators so far from minimal research to date, only 15% of all NY counties from a partial list of facilities and group homes. Statistically, it appears that the numbers of convicted sex offenders already placed into group homes throughout New York State may be in the hundreds.

All New York State District Attorney’s have been asked by Michael Carey the founder of the Jonathan Carey Foundation to intervene to stop these illegal placements, ensure the removal of all sexual predators from group homes with the disabled and to prosecute the individuals involved in committing these crimes.

The State has acknowledged that they have been placing convicted level 2 and level 3 sex offenders that have a clear and known risk of reoffending to live in group homes. The State of New York is attempting to claim that they can protect disabled residents, which is ludicrous and impossible.

"Group homes are for our most vulnerable people with disabilities, not for convicted sex offenders and known sexual predators." – Michael Carey – Civil Rights & Disability Rights Advocate

Here is what a convicted sexual predator and pedophile said of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s system, it is “a predators dream.”

"The lack of supervision there made it easy to do what I did," DeProspero said in a handwritten affidavit obtained by The Associated Press. "I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator's dream."

http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/new-york-pay-3m-family-boy-molested-group-home-article-1.2977392

Literally, almost all reported cases of sexual assaults and rapes of the disabled are covered-up internally because Governor Cuomo set up an internal hotline to bypass the 911 call systems to keep local police out of the picture. The State of New York gives facilities and group homes all the time and ability to clean up crime scenes and destroy critical evidence of sexual assaults and rapes. Federal authorities have been asked to swiftly intervene.

