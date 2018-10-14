Ecuador - Based University Streamlines QMS management with help of MyEasyISO QMS Software

MyEasyISO is an excellent software solution and has made a huge difference to our document controls.” — Manager from Ecuador University

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEasyISO is excited to announce its newest subscriber from Ecuador. One of the top-ranking -Universities in Ecuador wanted to implement an electronic management system that would place all of their records in one central and electronic location. Major challenges were keeping track of documents and employee management system.

Another difficulty they had while using a manual system is that it is time-consuming. They had encountered wasting so much time just to keep track of employee competencies when training and assessments are needed to be renewed and to demonstrate competencies to auditors during unannounced inspections or external audits.

The university considered different applications, however, they have found to be cumbersome and costly, especially when adding additional modules or for customization. After researching different quality management solutions, the university finally chose MyEasyISO QMS software as it was capable of meeting 100 percent ISO requirements and was more affordable compared to other cloud solution vendors.

MyEasyISO offers a unique approach to manage ISO compliance and with a centralized repository that tracks and manages compliance activities, thereby eliminating cumbersome manual work. MyEasyISO’s document management module ensures user access to the most updated version of the records and gives you the ability to maintain a completely paperless document control system throughout the organization.

MyEasyISO delivers intuitively high configurable drag and drop technology, provides complete visibility of employee records, training activities and also can track, manage and schedule training events effectively. This result in quick and simple access during inspections or audits. It also has the ability to support and facilitate the organization’s evolving needs.

“MyEasyISO is an excellent software solution and has made a huge difference to our document controls. We are delighted with MyEasyISO and also it provides the efficiencies required for us to meet and maintain ISO compliance requirements,” said Manager from Ecuador university

About MyEasyISO

MyEasyISO is a comprehensive ISO QHSE software to implement and manage ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 22000 standards effectively. Its competitive, practical and user-friendly solution makes the ISO compliance value adding, fast and simple.

MyEasyISO requires no installation, is accessible from any global location, is affordable and easy-to-use and requires no training. Our customer support experts are available 24/7 to help you every step of the way to get certified.

MyEasyISO offers you a free 1-month trial with no obligation, so get yourself a complimentary subscription of MyEasyISO now by visiting www.myeasyiso.com.

