Imbue Botanicals, LLC has signed a Co-Marketing agreement with Endocanna Health, Inc.
Imbue Botanicals to Co-Market CBD Products with DNA Tester Endocanna HealthPALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE…Palm Springs, CA, October 11, 2018 - (Press Release Point) – Imbue Botanicals LLC, a Wyoming based company, has finalized an agreement with California-based Endocanna Health to co-market direct-to-consumer CBD products—and to co-market to one of Imbue’s major domains—the independent pharmacy arena.
Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures, lotions, salves and capsules, for both people and pets.
Endocanna Health is the maker of the "Cannabinoid DNA Variant Test™"—the most comprehensive personalized cannabis DNA test on the market today. Developed by a team of specialists and scientists at Endocanna Heath, a biotechnology research company, this direct-to-consumer DNA test kit analyzes an individual's DNA markers and provides them with science-backed consumer recommendations based on their specific DNA.
“We're excited about introducing Imbue Botanicals to our customers, and look forward to working with Imbue’s independent pharmacy and retail clientele to help them make more informed buying decisions,” said Len May, Endocanna Health co-founder and CEO. “This co-marketing agreement will benefit both companies and will provide many alternative health solutions for our customers. We wanted a CBD product line to partner with that was U.S. grown and manufactured, a partner with innovative designs and branding, and above all, a partner with an efficacy that matches our corporate philosophy. We found that in Imbue Botanicals.”
“We’re thrilled to be aligned with such a forward-thinking company like Endocanna Health,” said Tom Bauer, Managing Partner for Imbue Botanicals. “Having this kind of arrangement for two companies that are so committed to patient care is truly a win-win.”
The co-marketing agreement begins this month.
ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:
Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit: www.imbuebotanicals.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/imbuebotanical
Instagram: www.instagram.com/imbuebotanicals_cbd
ABOUT Endocanna Health, Inc.:
Endocanna Heath is a biotechnology research company that utilizes a patent-pending algorithm and process for its Cannabinoid DNA Variant Report™. DNA for the test is obtained through either a simple saliva swab or existing genetic data from popular DNA testing services like Ancestry, 23andMe, Family TreeDNA, or MyHeritageDNA. For a full spectrum experience, consumers can use their personalized reports to discover the right products for their specific genetics with product suggestions from Endocanna Health. For more information, visit:
www.endocannahealth.com
Instagram: @endocanna_health
Facebook: Endocanna Health
Paul Caudell
Joseph Allen Agencies, LLC
760-318-5401
