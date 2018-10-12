Borgore Peels Back Another Layer of Composition Mastery With 'The Firest' EP Release

Featuring New Tracks “Are You Sure Now?” And “On The Side (ft. Tima Dee)”

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Borgore continues his reign as the boundary busting King with the release of ‘The Firest’ EP, which includes new tracks “Are You Sure Now?” and “On The Side (ft. Tima Dee)” in addition to the hard-hitting single “MOP feat. Gucci Mane & THIRTY RACK”.

It’s available now at all digital retailers via Buygore Records.

Get it HERE: http://Borgore.co/TheFirest

The Israeli-born, Los Angeles-based musician, producer, and DJ maintains a diversified discography with each release this year. With tracks spanning dubstep, electronic, big room, bass, jazz, and most recently trap, Borgore proves his expertise through fluidly merging sub-genres and pivoting between genres altogether.



“This entire year I've put out very different styles of music, that I haven't repeated. For this EP I wanted to continue that and show the diverse music I was creating. I don't like keeping myself or my music fixed in a certain space- I produce and release what I’m feeling or inspired by. “MOP” came at a great time as I hadn't released a hip-hop track in a while. I stuck to my core with “Are You Sure Now? - probably one of the heaviest bass tracks I’ve released. But “On The Side (ft. Tima Dee)” was very different, in a good way, and a bit pop-ier than what I’m used to.” - Borgore



Borgore is in the final stretch of his fall North American headline run, the “BGU Tour” with special guests GG Magree and Benda.

Buy tickets to the few remaining dates HERE: http://borgore.co/BGU

Borgore is hailed as one of the most mind-melting dubstep artists of his generation, the classically trained producer, songwriter, and DJ's sonic evolution has been as enticing as his surreal multi-sensory show productions. Between countless sold out dates and festival appearances worldwide, he’s attracted A-list collaborators such as G-Eazy, Waka Flocka Flame, Miley Cyrus, Juicy J and more to join him on bold, brilliant, and bloody bangers. His unbelievable journey encompasses attending a prestigious music school in his native Tel Aviv, manning the drum kit for a deathcore band, and rapping. Additionally, he owns and runs his own Buygore Records.

