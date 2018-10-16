Global Type 1 Diabetes Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global type 1 diabetes market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, and Forecast 2018-2023

INDORE, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the OMR analysis, the global type 1 diabetes market is growing at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global type 1 diabetes market has witnessed a significant growth due to increasing chronic disease associated with diabetes. The global type 1 diabetes market is segmented on the basis of insulin analog, drug class, devices and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

Development of minimally invasive and non-invasive monitoring devices has brought a revolutionary change in the diabetes market. The demand for such monitoring devices has increased which in turn enhances the overall market growth. One of the most popular, minimally invasive blood glucose monitoring product is “Freestyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System”, developed by Abbott. This device has a slightly invasive sensor that can fit just beneath the skin. A small digital reader is attached over the glucose monitor in order to read the blood sugar levels. Growing trend towards these devices is projected to create potential for the growth of type 1 diabetes market. Apart from this, Glucowise is another completely non-invasive and pain-free device that uses sensor technology for monitoring blood glucose level. However, it has not been developed yet and is in the development process.

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is the leading market. The market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR. North American market is driven by rising healthcare expenditure and increasing investment in healthcare. Asia-Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR amongst all regions during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The increasing prevalence of diabetes due to changing lifestyle standards is supporting growth of this region.

