Global Non-Small Cell Lung cancer Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

INDORE, INDIA, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on global non-small cell lung cancer market. It is forecasted that the market will grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during forecast period 2018-2023. The market is augmenting due to high prevalence of lung cancer and rising levels pollution due to urbanization. Rising smoking habit among people is also contributing significantly in the market. The global non-small cell lung cancer market is segmented by type, therapy, diagnosis and end-user. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, and analyst insights of the market.

There are two types of lung cancer, they are non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. According to American Cancer Society, 80% to 85% of overall lung cancer are non-small cell lung cancers. Major type of non-small lung Cancer are adenocarcinomas, squamous cell (epidermoid) carcinoma, large cell (undifferentiated) carcinoma, and large cell (undifferentiated) carcinoma and other types. Out of total non-small lung cancer adenocarcinomas share is about 40%. This type of lung cancer mainly occurs in smokers and it is more common in women as compared to men. Adenocarcinomas is followed by squamous cell (epidermoid) carcinoma. It has a share of about 25% to 30% of all lung cancers. This type of cancer is generally linked to people with smoking history and is found in the central part of the lungs. Large cell (undifferentiated) carcinoma accounts for 10% to 15% of total lung cancers and can appear in any part of the lung. Some other type of non-small lung cancer are Lung carcinoid tumors which accounts for less than 5% of total lung cancers.

High prevalence of lung cancer cases are driving the market. As per Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the prevalence of Tracheal, bronchus, and lung cancer were about 2.8 in 2016 million as compared to 2.35 million in 2010. Additionally, death due to Tracheal, bronchus, and lung cancer has been increased to 1.7 million in 2016 as compared to 1.55 million in 2010. The increasing number of these diseases are expected to augment the market in the near future. During the forecast period Asia-Pacific market is considered to be the fastest growing market globally. North America and Europe are expected to hold a significant market due to various factors such as high healthcare expenditure, development in technology, support and initiative from government, rise in key players and various other factors.

